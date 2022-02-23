West County comes up short

In a game where it seemed like nothing could go right, the West County Girls’ Basketball team fell 51-45 to upstart 6 seed Alhambra High School of Martinez.
Whether it was foul trouble, shots going halfway down and rolling out, or just not being able to find a rhythm, the West County girls just didn’t have luck on their side Tuesday night. Though the result was disappointing, Head Coach Earl Pasamonte was upbeat and acknowledged there wasn’t anything the girls could really do different, just one of those nights.
“Shots that we were so used to seeing drop, didn’t drop,” Pasamonte said. “We battled all night through foul trouble, but we just couldn’t do it.”
Foul trouble was the name of the game tonight for West County. Ellie Roan, Alex Foszcz and Talia Husary were all three battling just to stay on the court. When those three are in and out of the lineup all night, it’s difficult to get a good flow going. Pasamonte wasn’t happy with some of the calls, especially on Roan, but it was just one of those nights.
“So much of Ellie and Alex’s game is rebounding, defense and initiating the offense, so when they had to back off it hurt us,” Pasamonte said. “When two of your best defenders have to back off it makes it that much easier on the other team.”
Even with the loss, West County has a good shot to still play in the CIF State Championship Tournament. They need some help and certain scenarios to play out in their favor but the vibe around the team after the game was one of confidence, not heartbreak like you’d expect after losing an NCS game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.