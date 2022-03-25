Spring vintage car race coming April 1 through April 3 the Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) will return to Sonoma Raceway for the spring vintage car race, the David Love Memorial Race, which honors one of the cofounders of the CSRG. Around 230 cars are expected to attend and are divided up into 8 or 9 race groups according to their engine displacement and type of car (open wheel Formula Cars, Sedans, Sports cars, etc.). Vintage racing in CSRG is generally for cars from the 1940s to the 1990s. CSRG first raced on the track in Sonoma Valley in 1973 when it was known as Sears Point Raceway. That first event at the track didn't allow spectators but for an entirely different reason than we are dealing with the last few years, an insurance issue versus a pandemic. Spectators are welcome this year.
