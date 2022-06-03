This is the place to be for race fans

On the weekend of June 10-12 for the 33rd time NASCAR drivers will take on the undulating track in the Sonoma Valley in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Last year local racer Kyle Larson #5 (shown above) from Elk Grove won the race after having qualified on the pole. It was his third consecutive pole position at the track at which he also holds the qualifying track record. This year the drivers will be using the “Chute” portion of the track which goes from Turn 4 to Turn 7 after a few years using the 12-turn racecourse.
On Saturday two races are on the schedule; for the first time since 1998 the NASCAR Camping World Truck series will race at Sonoma Raceway along with the ARCA Menard Series West.
A concert and air show will lead up to the NASCAR Cup series race on Sunday along with the driver's introduction in front of the main grandstand.
