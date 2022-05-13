Technology High School track makes history

If you would have asked Marc Orloff where he saw himself five years ago, he probably wouldn’t have said coaching track and field at Technology High School. Sometimes life works in mysterious ways. Orloff had a son who was on the track team four years ago and he was concerned his son wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete, so he stepped up to the plate, and now just four years later presides over an historic achievement no one saw coming.
“Tech always had trouble recruiting track and field coaches,” Orloff said. “My son was a senior that year and there was a chance he wouldn’t be able to compete unless the team found a coach. So, I sort of stepped up and four years later I’m still at it. My youngest graduated in 2019, but because I love it so much, I’m still coaching.”
The Titans are coming off one of the most historic performances in school history in any sport. At the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships this past weekend, the Titans did something no one thought they’d be able to do; win a league championship.
“I wasn’t expecting to win anything coming into it,” Orloff said. “I was surprised and happy at the same time. Some of our athletes had historic performances.”
Sonoma County has one of the strongest running communities in all of California. It’s produced multiple Olympians, collegiate athletes, and Sonoma Academy has been at the heart of it for years. Everyone thought Sonoma Academy would run away with the league title like they have so many years prior. So, what happened over the weekend was a shock to everyone.
If you had Technology High School winning three pennants in track and field on your bingo card, then you’re in luck because that’s what they did.
In the Varsity Boys, the Titans won by just two points, 106-104. For Varsity Girls, it was 110-110 and in the Boys Junior Varsity, the Titans won 94-38. The weekend was a dream come true for all the athletes involved. What makes this win more impressive is that the Titans have just three seniors on the whole roster, so this team will be around for quite some time.
“It’s such a young team,” Orloff said. “We only have three seniors, so this group will be together for some time.”
Though Orloff was proud of all those who competed and made the school proud, he singled out two athletes as the ones who helped put the Titans over the top.
Alysse Bennett, for the girls, was the star of the show. She won both her events and set school records in both. In the 100-meter hurdles she ran a CMC best time 17.42, then followed that up with a bit more magic in the 300-meter hurdles. She ran 51.21 seconds, which puts her ninth in all of Sonoma County. Her time in the 100-meter hurdles puts her fourth. With this performance, Bennett has an opportunity to qualify for the Meet of Champions in two weeks. This meet is one step below the State Championships, so Bennett has a chance to do something special if she keeps up this pace.
On the boys’ side, Marcos Rentana finished second in the 200-meter dash with a two second personal record. His time of 24.28 broke his previous record of around 26 seconds. Then Rentana finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 18-09.50, which was 14 feet more than his previous high.
For those who aren’t familiar with the scoring system, it’s very simple. The first six athletes in each event score points. They go in descending order from 10, 8,6,4,2,1. So Bennett scored 20 points by herself because she won her events, whereas Rentana, scored 8 and 4 respectively. At the end of the meet each event is tallied up into the system and then the winner gets crowned.
Orloff said the Titans are going to be competing this coming Saturday at Montgomery High School in the Section Championships. This means the athletes who are the best will be competing against other top athletes from all over the North Coast Section. The CMC Championships is the last true team event, now it’s all individual. If the athletes do well this weekend, they will compete against bigger schools like Rancho Cotate at the Meet of Champions.
Asked if he thought there was something about this team that made them different, Orloff didn’t really get into specifics. He talked about how four of the distance girls ran cross country for him in the fall, so he thinks the team just has a special bond that takes them over the top.
