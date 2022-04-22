Tech High senior successful on Senior Day

Technology High School senior Madaline Deniz went into her Friday match with one thing on her mind: revenge. Deniz wanted to have a successful senior day and defeat the girl who had beaten her just a couple of weeks earlier, the last time Sonoma Academy played Technology High School in tennis. Deniz and her partner, Mason Delscangler won their match, the only Tech team to do so Friday. She was one of four seniors playing for Tech last Friday.
Coach Corey Foster was pleased that Deniz was able to get revenge on her Senior Day. Though Sonoma Academy won the match, Foster was still happy with the team’s performance. He took the time to give an overall rundown of how the season has gone up until this point and, most importantly, spoke about how much adversity this senior class has gone through over the last two years.
“In their high school career, they’ve had to deal with school closures because of fires, power outages, evacuations, Covid and now a teachers’ strike,” Foster said. “So, in their last few years of high school what they’ve had to deal with, it’s taught them to be flexible, learn to get things done even if stuff is not normal.”
From Foster’s perspective, he thinks the seniors have handled all the adversity thrown at them very well. This year’s senior class will be more ready for life itself, just based on everything they’ve gone through.
As for how the season has gone overall, Foster said he has been pleased with how the kids have done, despite not having as much depth as they had in years past.
“I feel like we aren’t as deep as we were last year, regarding the number of players,” Foster said. “But there’s great kids, great players who take pride in what they do.”
It’s difficult at a school like Tech to find athletes year after year to continue replenishing your cupboard. Not being as big of a school as the others in the area sometimes means it’ll be hit or miss or simply volunteer basis. This makes it a little more difficult on the coaches because sometimes they have players who haven’t played the sport before. In the case of tennis, most of the players on the team are multi-sport athletes. According to Foster, most of the kids come from soccer.
Something unique about high school tennis that most don’t know is that it goes by rankings. Usually, the professionals are broken up by gender and then either doubles or mixed doubles. In the case of high school, it’s based upon who the top players are. So, if a girl is the top player on the team, then she would get the best matches and all the way down the list. Sometimes you will see a girl and a boy playing together or a girl playing singles against a boy, that’s all based upon skill level and how good each player is.
The Titans still have a little way to go in the season. They have two regular season games remaining against Victory Academy of Santa Rosa and Tomales High School.
“After that we have the CMC Championships, then there’s a regional championship,” Foster said. “So, two more matches and then playoffs.”
