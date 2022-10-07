Tech High delivers knockout performance

This is the type of game every coach dreams of but doesn’t get very often. A game where everything goes right from start to finish: the ball possession, execution, shot making, all a thing of beauty. After a hairy first half, the Technology High School Titans took care of business in the second half, scoring 6 goals en route to a 9-2 victory over Roseland Collegiate Prep. Sophomore Maliea Deniz led the team with four goals, while the Titans put on an offensive clinic for the ages.
The win pushed the Titans to 5-8 on the season and 4-2 in league play. A team that has just two seniors is showing they will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. Head Coach Jake Druzgala was pleased with the girls’ performance and said he wanted to use this game as the catalyst for the second half of league play.
“The first half they needed to wake up a bit, but second half they did what needed to be done,” Druzgala said. “This is a culmination of the season so far. Halfway through and hopefully will show those teams that we’re better than we were last time.”
The Titans in the attacking third were masterful. The girls created chances all afternoon, whether it was through balls, possession, dribbling through defenders or even shots from distance that went in, the Titans had everything going. For a team of mostly freshman, this is a welcome sign moving forward to the last part of the season.
“Half the team is freshmen, but they are coming into practice ready to work, which is really all I can ask of them,” Druzgala said. “This is an academic school, players don’t go here for soccer, so a lot of this stuff is a new experience for them at a competitive level, but they are coming in and taking full advantage in their time here to play well.”
Much like the boys, the Titan girls don’t have the luxury of club soccer so much of the team is coming in new every year. There are only a couple girls who play club soccer which puts them behind most of the other teams in the area who have players from year around.
Perhaps the most experienced player on the team is sophomore attacker Maliea Deniz. Though Deniz is a sophomore, she’s been playing club soccer all her life and has the necessary experience to lead the Titan girls over the next three seasons.
“I was really proud of this game, honestly,” Deniz said. “I came into it not expecting anything not knowing the outcome. So, I was just proud of how it came out.”
Deniz said the four goals weren’t the most she’s ever scored, but she was pleased with the outcome and how the game went overall. Much like Coach Druzgala, Deniz sees the team improving each day and even pointed out some players she sees getting better each day.
“Overall, we played the best that we could,” Deniz said. “This might have been the best game we’ve played all season. We all were making great passes and I’m really happy with the outcome. We’ve come along well. There’s a lot of people who haven’t played soccer. For example, Catalina has improved a lot and I know everyone is going to practice and trying their best.”
Deniz says there are four girls in total who play club soccer and feels that does help them be leaders and help the other girls along. Deniz herself has six years of playing for the Rohnert Park traveling team.
A clear goal for the Titans is to make the playoffs this season. The team only made the first round of the playoffs last year and Deniz is hoping to finish off the year strong and make a playoff run.
“I really want to make it to playoffs because, unfortunately, we only made it to one game last year,” Deniz said. “I want to have the best possible outcome for the season and hopefully make it to the championship.”
The Titans have seven games left in the regular season and they were 4-2 through the first half of league schedule. The goal will be to be better than record in the second half or at least show consistent improvement game to game. The game to watch will be their performance against Credo.
Last time the Gryphon and Titans played, the Gryphon won 11-0, but Deniz didn’t play in that game. So, we will get to see this coming week how much the Titans have improved from last time.
