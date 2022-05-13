Tech High athletes
Photo courtesy of Coach Corey Foster

Nine Technology High Athletes competed at the 2022 CMC Tennis Championships. The Titans placed third overall.  Out of the six Titan teams, four went to the Semifinals.  Kobe Brown and Dipen Timsina made it to the finals, placing second. 

 Back row: Chris Duffy, Madalie Deniz, Kobe Brown, Dipen Timsina, Elianna Striplen

Front row: Colton Foster, Gaurav Kumar, Jared Feldstein, Kittrick Foster

 Photo courtesy of Coach Corey Foster

All League Teams:

CMC South Pennant Winner: Sonoma Academy

League MVP: Roman Cushman - Sonoma Academy

First Team All-Conference:

1. Julia Cameron - Sonoma Academy

2. Jack Xu - Credo

3. Diana Padilla - Tomales

4. Dipen Timsina - Technology

5. Isaiah Cunningham - Victory Christian Academy

6. Silas Grossman - Sonoma Academy

7. Colton Foster - Technology High

Honorable mention:

1. Luna Dator - Credo

2. Jake Koida - Sonoma Academy

3. Marcos Indreri - Tomales

4. Isai Carillo - Calistoga

5. Kittrick Foster - Technology High

6. Ryan Benestad - Victory Christian Academy

7. Ben Solomaon - Sonoma Academy

