Tech High Athlete of the month

Janessa Paun, a junior at Technology High School, is the athlete of the month, and recognized for being on the Girl’s Varsity Basketball team. Her plan after graduation is to go to Sac State and get a bachelor’s degree with a major in history and a minor in kinesiology and work for the Sacramento Kings.
