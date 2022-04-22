Tech girls continuing to show improvement

Bringing a program back after five years away is never an easy task. When the Technology High School Girls Softball team was disbanded five years ago, it was a huge blow to girls’ sports at the school. The softball team was playing well and getting rid of it wasn’t easy for the school to do. Now that the program has returned, it was always going to be catered towards a different goal, at least the first year.
Instead of coming back to win and compete, the program was aiming for a different approach. Get enough girls to come out, have them improve throughout the year and get better each and every season that they are at Tech. Though the girls only have one win to show for their efforts, it’s clear to those who have observed the team, that the girls are improving, and the team morale remains high.
This is what Dean Merrill has wanted to see. He wants results but understands teaching the girls the game and keeping morale high are the two most important things. If he assists them in those two things, the wins will start to come: if not this year, next season.
“We are certainly improving,” Merrill said. “I see improvement without bats. As a coach I’ve got to go over the rules of the game a little more, since that’s where we are lacking. I feel like they should know the rules, but not all of them do since they are new to the sport. This is one thing we will work on.”
The one area practice consists of heavily, according to Merrill, is hitting.
“We work on hitting during our practices because I tell the girls we need to out slug a lot of these teams in order to get momentum and win a game,” Merrill said.
Perhaps the most important thing this season will provide is the opportunity for the newbies or girls who have never played softball before a chance to gain experience. Usually, the freshmen or new players don’t get the chance to really play since the coaching staff might not trust them. But in the case of the Titans, Merrill believes the only way for the girls to get comfortable is to throw them out there in kind of have a baptism by fire.
“They’re the ones who need to see the speed of the game,” Merrill said. “I put them in games because they have to be battle tested. I’m not here to have them sit on the bench, you’re going to learn by trial.”
Though the Titans lost 16-3 to Upper Lake, one wouldn’t be able to tell by watching. The girls were laughing, joking, showing enthusiasm after every nice play. This is a team that likes each other and is out there having fun, which is the essence of high school sports. If the team is able to have a high morale even while enduring losses, it shows the players have high character.
Merrill said he’s having a great time this season, because he gets to go back to coaching the fundamentals of the game and not just sit back and let his girls play. Sometimes taking a more hands-on approach is more fun for coaches because it’s more of a challenge.
“We want to win a few games, but my main job is to keep these girls smiling and laughing, regardless of if we are winning or losing,” Merrill said. “As of now the girls are having a blast being out there.”
