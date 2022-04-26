Sportscar Vintage Racing Group (CSRG) comes to Sonoma Raceway this weekend April 29th to May 1st for 3 days of Vintage and contemporary race cars. Historic vintage cars from as early as a 1910 National to the current Trans Am Mustangs, Camaros. Dodge Viper and Lamborghini will have time on the 2.52 mile Sonoma Valley track.
In addition to the racing throughout the weekend there is also a Cars and Caffeine Car Show event on Saturday morning. Spectators can get up close to the Vintage race cars and talk to the drivers, owners and mechanics of the various classes of cars.
Pictures in this article are just a small example of the types of cars spectators can expect to see this weekend.
