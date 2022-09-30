The California Department Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced a special study group of agencies, scientists, and other interested parties to take a hard look at the wild pig growth and its impact on the open country of our state. ‘State Wildlife Agencies to Hold Public Forum for Wild Pigs in California’
Hard to say how many wild pigs showed up for the study unless there is a large pile of old bread, semi-rotten fruit, and other swine delectable for them to eat.
All kidding aside, the wild pig population in California has multiplied in greater and greater numbers and is now impacting several segments of the state economy, farming operations and the general negative impact on the natural landscape in the wilder portions of our state. Pigs are pushing the urban boundaries in some communities. Left alone they maraud through communities at night, tearing up lawns and shrubs, rooting through garbage and chow down on dog and cat food and even attacking domestic animals.
Wild pigs are not ‘wild.’ California had no native pigs until they were introduced by Europeans in the 1700s. In frontier farms, pigs were let loose to forage on their own. Farmers would occasionally round up the pigs and sort out those that the commercial butchers would pay for and truck them to slaughterhouses. Some of these feral pigs were sent back into the wild and the process would cycle again. Some unverified stories circulate of avid hunters importing Russian wild boar to introduce a strain of more challenging prey. Other stories tell of imports from Asia, Australia, and other sources. If you have spent time in the wild where feral pigs are you see first-hand of the destruction, they bring to the habitat. Miles and miles of uprooted and tilled topsoil is evident, edible roots are chewed, which disrupts the natural cycle of plant growth making it harder to make a pig living, pigs must range wider to find new miles to root up the native plants.
Locally many vineyard owners have their vines uprooted in the quest for more pig food. Katie Mac Murray of the Westside Road, Twin Valley ranch, sees destruction of vines young and old, plus the intrusions of feral pigs during harvest time, like the rest of us, they love to eat sweet grapes. She said there is not much you can do to keep them out. If they decide to come in and destroy vines and eat the grapes, they do it.” MacMurray Ranch managers have hired certified hunters to destroy the pigs, but new ones come along and start rooting and chewing.
“The Commission and CDFW have heard and understand public concerns about wild pigs in California,” said Vice President Erika Zavaleta, Chair of the Commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee. “Living with non-native, invasive species such as wild pigs can be a challenge for people and other wildlife. This forum is a chance to learn more about those challenges and discuss how we can collectively address that reality.”
This is intended to elicit a broader discussion about wild pigs in California by presenting a scientific framework that supports open and respectful discussion, educating one another about wild pig issues and vetting potential solutions with various experts in the field. Adaptive and integrated strategies will be necessary to address concerns.
“One of the great things about the state of California is the abundance of open areas, natural habitat and diverse wildlife,” said CDFW Wildlife Branch Chief Scott Gardner. “But some non-native species, when introduced, can become prolific and destructive over time. We are looking forward to having a meaningful dialogue with residents, hunters and anyone who has an interest in – or concerns about – wild pigs in our state, so we can work together on strategies to mitigate some of the problems.”
The forum will include two panel discussions, with one focused on issues and concerns associated with wild pigs in California (including animal health, wildlife health, ecosystem health and economic impacts) and the second focused on potential solutions to the identified issues.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.