Salmon fishers are happy, recent trips have yielded limits for most customers. Striped bass in the delta and bay regions has backed off some, the bite has moved up stream to the Sacramento River. Halibut in the bay and on the sandy shoals offshore are producing heavy coolers for the trip home. Some reports of trout fishing in the Sierras are showing strings of good-sized fish.
Two, not so young, bucks with their horns in full velvet were spotted on a country drive. The bigger buck has heavy tines with knobs enough to be a four pointer later this year. His friend had plenty of velvet on his head, also with heavy tines, wider than his friend but knobs suggesting only two or three points at maturity. Take buck one if you are hunting horns, buck two has a bigger body. Both would be proud donors to your rack collection and your freezer. Wild boar are being taken right now, recent rains has them out rooting the damp earth for treats. Every pig you take will protect ten acres a year in the back country. Wild turkeys are still strutt’n their stuff, very few hens are foraging out in the open, they are in full nest making mode. Many hens are sitting on a full clutch of eggs already, this will lead to flocks of miniature turkeys scratching the ground for bugs under mother’s watchful eye. We are fortunate to see them here in Sonoma County. One of the impossibly cute chicks in the wild are the little quail chicks, they hatch in mid-June and into July. Freshly hatched, the chicks look like a string of buttons following mom quail. Unlike many wild birds, the rooster quail stay close and help keep the little one safe. If you get really lucky this summer, you may find a whole covey happily taking a dust bath as the rooster watches over them from a perch. At the first sign of hawks, cats, and other predators, he whistles out a loud warning to the covey. You will be amazed at how quickly they scatter into the bushes and keep very, very still.
If you would like to go on a rock hounding trip, check out the FB group, Sonoma County Rogue Rock Hounds. The site is the brainchild of Weston Leavens, he said, “I just wanted to find more rockhounds here and go on trips together, short local trips, longer multi-day trips and things in between. I expected two dozen or so would join. It has grown, in six months, to more than three hundred followers, people are forming their own trips and organizing all kinds of field trips.” The group does not require rockhounds to join a club, pay dues or follow guidelines “Rogue.” The FB group posts pictures of their prizes and pictures of their rocks cut, polished and ready to wear on the next field trip. Fun!
The Sturgeons Mill living history museum had its first full ‘Steam up’ weekend over Mother’s Day. Volunteers were holding their breath wondering if folks would come out. Volunteer, Essie Doty said, “We (the board of directors for the non-profit) didn’t know if anyone would come, given Covid and holding it on Mother’s Day. Three hundred on Saturday and close to that on Sunday.” The event on Saturday was warm and inviting, visitors did not want to go home. Evan Williams and Leslie Pickford attended their first steam up with friends on Saturday, “We had no idea what was in store for us at the mill. It is a unique experience watching a real steam powered mill saw real logs right in front of us on the Head Rig viewing platform. The park-like setting made the experience one-of-a-kind!” The next steam-up open to the public will be Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19. Visit the web site www.sturgeonsmill.org for details and driving directions.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
