Sportsman’s Report Wildflower hikes

One of the most beautiful examples of spring in Sonoma County are the native wildflowers. To see them you will need to get away from pavement. Some favorite spots to see these treasures are in our public parks, here are a few: Crane Creek, Helen Putnam, Shiloh, Foothill. All have web sites available through a simple Google search, by park name, or visit the blog: best spring wildflower walks in Sonoma County. The ocean bluffs are the first choice for many wildflower lovers. Down on the beaches with rock faces and a trickle of runoff, you will find some wildflowers that will knock your eyes out. As always heed the ocean when you visit the beaches. If you are crossing over wet rocks, the risk is real for a visit from a wave. It does not take much to knock you down. Another reference aid is Wildflowers of Sonoma County, they offer an upload to ID some of the most common local beauties, a colorful, free, field guide.
Local hiker Julianna Hanson has jumped into #myadventurechallenge and #springflingtrailchallenge. Her recent hike through Trione-Annabel State Park was invigorating. The soft spring air smelled like sea air, very green, very clean. If you would like to learn more about wildflowers and the details of native plants, check out the local native plant society, Milo Baker chapter. There are many books on the subject, some specific to Sonoma County. Your smart phone camera will let you zoom in to capture closeups, take extra film for your phone. Be sure to check out the fungi and lichen. Julianna said, “The wildflowers really liked the bit of rain we just got.”
The Presidio Park is offering many family activities for the spring, visit - https://www.presidio.gov/ drill down to activities page. Some of the amazing highlights, free parking, free shuttles, free lectures at some stops along the trails. The park boundary is under the toll plaza as you cross the bridge, Fort Point, the military site, dates back to Spanish days. Kids can crawl on cannons, imagine the men who lived there and think of the wooden sailing ships that crossed the Golden Gate into San Francisco Bay.
Also visit Golden Gate National Park Conservancy at: https://www.parksconservancy.org/ The site visits are home to several National Parks in our part of the state.
A local day trip for families is the Don Clausen Fish Hatchery at the base of Lake Sonoma. Drive to Healdsburg and take the Dry Creek turnoff, the dam is approximately thirty minutes from the 101 Hwy. The winter Steelhead eggs are mostly hatched, you will be astounded at the sheer numbers of baby fish. Take a roll of quarters for the fish food dispenser. There are a few vending machines there, be smart and pack a hamper, the picnic area is just across the road under the redwoods. They may still be harvesting the eggs from winter run fish.
Turkey hunters, you are down to the last minute. Get your gear out of the garage, oil your shotgun, try out your turkey calls, visit some of the incredible YouTube videos on calling in turkeys. Buy your license, get the right ammunition, and review the current hunting information on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) web site. You will also find public hunting lands to visit.
Spring also brings striped bass to the Bay and Delta, visit the Outdoor Pro shop in Rohnert Park for advice on location and tackle to use. Striper ‘split tails’ fishing can be a hoot. When you get into a school, they will bite anything.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
