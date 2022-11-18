Sportsman’s report: Wild mushrooms

The recent wet weather was long enough to stimulate fungal growth. This is the time to search for Boletus Edulus, common name in Italian, Porcini, literally ‘little pig,’ by any name it is a delight to find. They are beautiful, soft brown caps English; Penny bun, which can be as big as a dinner plate. This mushroom is common over most forested areas of the world.
The mushroom itself, most all mushrooms, are the fruit of a plant/animal, a mycelium. Think of an apple tree, it begins in the spring, when conditions are right, with a small white flower, eventually the petals drop off and a tiny green apple is left to grow. By mid-summer different varieties of apples are big and sweet enough to harvest. The part we eat is also the food source for the hard little seed, the apple core. Left on the ground the apple turns soft and feeds the seed within, assuming some other critter; people, deer, mice, raccoons, among others, have not already eaten the apple. A mycelium is like am underground apple tree, when the conditions are right, they produce their fruit-body mushroom. Inside the mushroom, most commonly on the gills under the cap, reside tiny spores, mushroom seeds, to stay with the apple analogy. Like apple trees, mycelium come in different species that live in different sub-strata and produce their fruiting body (mushroom) at different times each season.
You may have dug around a pile of bark in the yard or flipped over a rotting board and observed a white, cobwebby looking thing in the underside, meet a mycelium. I hesitate to call it a he or she mycelium, botanically mycelliumare sexual, but in recent years, using DNA matching a mycellium can be both girl and boy at the same time. This makes going out to dinner a simple matter, they are of the same mind so it’s Chinese or Italian with full agreement every time.
Hunting wild mushrooms, a foray, is fun, like an adult Easter egg hunt. It can be wet and soggy but a great excuse to get out in the forest in the damp. What will soon strike you is how many there are, big ones, little ones, some that grow on wood, some as big as a platter. Spongy ones, slimy ones, mushrooms that grow as a single body and those that seem to be in the thousands. Colors are all over the map, bright red Muscaria and huge gangs of brown mushrooms, there are so many, over five thousand different species in California alone. This is from research eight years ago when DNA in the fungal world was first taking off. All too much to take in, waves of little mushrooms are often called LBM’s ‘Little Brown Mushrooms’ you pass over them and move on after a brief visit.
To get started, gather kids, a dog or two and hike in your favorite park. Look under live oak, those that do not shed all their leaves in the fall. If you live where huckleberry grows or tan oak, keep a sharp eye out. Collect a few different species, brush off the muck, and put them in your collection basket. Since you are a responsible forager, your basket has a loose weave. This allows the spores to fall through to the ground, you are Johnny mushroom seed, spreading spores all over to the benefit of the fungal body. You are not out to collect edibles, in fact do not eat anything you collect. This is for the joy of discovery.
Back home go to an excellent web site: mykoweb.com. There you will find keys to help you identify your mushrooms. The site is run by some of the most respected experts in the fungal world. There are excellent pages and incredible photos of amazing fungi. If you want to move ahead, join a local mushroom club, and go on foray with experienced leaders. One fun thing you can do is to put a mushroom cap, right side up on a piece of paper. Next morning carefully pick up the mushroom and you will see an outline of gills, the color and size the spore printare important keys to identification.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
