Those who love ancient history were treated to one treasure after another in 2021. Perhaps it was the Covid pandemic that pushed archeologists into the lab this year to discover startling new species in the archives of fossil warehouses. In the month of December ten new species were revealed in Dinosauria alone. On Christmas Eve the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County presented the skull of the first giant creature to ever inhabit the Earth, the ichthyosaur (fish dinosaur) “Cymbospondylus youngorum.” It was found in a mountain range in central Nevada. This giant fish breathed air and took only three million years to evolve from just another fish-eating fish to the giant, flexible-spine behemoths of the Dinosaurian oceans. Helping us better understand the journey of modern cetaceans (whales and dolphins) to becoming the largest animals to ever inhabit the Earth.
While dinosaurs ruled the land, ichthyosaurs and other aquatic reptiles ruled the waves, reaching similarly gargantuan sizes and species diversity. Evolving fins and hydrodynamic body-shapes seen in both fish and whales, ichthyosaurs swam the ancient oceans for nearly the entirety of the Age of Dinosaurs.
Early in the month scientists released a new Fossil Group in Chile, a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Wednesday.
Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs. The new species, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors. This large dog sized dino could really put the hurt on predators.
Good food, amazing cars and the pope must make room for dinosaurs on the Italian stage. A site in northern Italy has been churning out dinosaur discoveries for the past 25 years. Reported on December 7, researchers have now discovered the biggest and most complete dinosaur skeleton ever found in the country at the site. Fossils of 11 dinosaurs have been unearthed at Villaggio del Pescatore, a former limestone quarry close to the north-eastern port city of Trieste. The skeletons belong to the species Tethyshadros insularis, which lived 80 million years ago.
About 100 million years ago in what is now northern Spain, two bipedal dinosaurs were in pursuit of lunch, reaching running speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour, making them among the fastest dinosaurs known. The conclusion comes from an analysis of fossil footprint tracks. Tracks were run through a software that judges distance and speed. Then the results were compared to humans. Some modern track stars could keep pace for a hundred yards or so then it is, ‘Pass the mustard please.’ Just when you thought the Velociraptors under your bed since Jurassic Park were fading away, these boys show up.
Perhaps one of the most startling finds in December is a dinosaur egg, with a complete baby inside. Although in storage for more than ten years in a dusty warehouse in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province in China. Some early examinations reveal a much closer link to modern birds than previously thought. The embryo inside was named “Baby Yingliang” and holds great promise for future discoveries.
A new woolly mammoth discovery frozen in the permafrost, has enough tissue left that scientist can capture DNA. The discovery moves the beast forward in time to interactions with humans much longer than previously thought.
Fossil hunters in England have found evidence of millipede the size of a VW bug weighing nearly 100 pounds. Finding one of these babies under a board in the backyard would make a man scream like a girl and run away.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.