The weather report late last week gave Tuesday the first a possibility for rain. Duck hunters were oiling their guns and getting the dogs excited, ‘O boy! Duck season!’ tail wags aplenty. Then they actually looked at the days of the week, it’s on a Tuesday! Duck hunting is on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday! OK get a cold one and find some football to watch. Turkeys do not require rain, get those shotguns back out of the gun safe, oil the dog and feed the guns, wait turkey season? Turkey season opens Nov. 12, pheasant and late dove all open on the 12th. For the many details visit: https://wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds
For lovers of fresh crab, the season opener is set for Nov. 5, 2022, with some restrictions:
Recreational take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is not affected by the temporary trap restriction, and is allowed statewide beginning Nov. 5, 2022. However, the deployment and use of crab traps in any recreational crab fishery (including rock crab) is temporarily restricted in all fishing zones until lifted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director. CDFW also reminds recreational crabbers to implement best practices, as described in the Best Practices Guide available on the CDFW web site.
“Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters and allowing the use of crab traps would increase the risk of an entanglement,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.
With respect to recreational fishing, several party boats are taking reservations for crab and crab-combo fishing trips. You pay the fee and drop traps on a good spot, then off to fish for a few hours. On the way back in the boat cranks in the crab traps and divide the catch. Sounds like fun for those with sea legs. For those affected by motion sickness, keep the $400 bucks, take your cooler to Costco, and try your luck in the seafood aisle. Depending on what and how much you like to eat, the money should be good for three trips. Unless storms come in strong enough to make big waves in the parking lot, you should be good to go.
For those who love history the DeYoung has an excellent exhibit: Ramses the Great and the gold of the Pharaohs -
“Over 3,000 years in the making. Discover 181 priceless ancient Egyptian treasures.
Ramses II, known as Ramses the Great, was the most celebrated and powerful pharaoh of the New Kingdom—Egypt’s golden age. Believed to be a god on Earth, he ruled for 67 years as part of the 19th Dynasty, erecting enormous temples, obelisks, and statues, and expanding Egypt’s empire. This state-of-the-art exhibition features the greatest collection of Ramses II objects and Egyptian jewelry ever to travel to the United States. Along with the pharaoh's colossal royal sculpture, the exhibition highlights recently discovered animal mummies and treasures from the royal tombs of Dahshur and Tanis.”
For tickets visit the museum web site: https://deyoung.famsf.org/exhibitions.
There is a virtual reality ride in conjunction with the exhibit: Ramses & Nefertari: Journey to Osiris, offers a breathtaking tour of two of Ramses’s most impressive monuments: Abu Simbel and Nefertiti’s tomb. Use the museum web site above for ticketing. This is in addition to the main exhibition and cost.
