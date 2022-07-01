Rounding a turn on a back country road, two fawns were startled to see a van. Pulling off the road, on the same side as the fawns, with the windows down, there was plenty of time to admire the babies. Not more than a week old, they still sported a dry umbilicus and lacked the awkward, shaky-legged stance of a newborn. They had bright white spots kept polished by a loving mom. The doe never revealed herself, but she was nearby, the fawns were waiting for mom to demand they run or sit tight. In the end, the summer strong, peppery scent of the Bay tree over-story flooded in the windows to complete the fawn love experience. Time to drive on, and the babies to have a lecture from mother, again about the danger of cars and two-legged creatures. Two days earlier, on the same road, a wobbly new-born fawn tromped off the road to stand behind the doe. Mom gave the baby a quick kiss of assurance and stood still until the van moved on. Summer is upon us, beach picnics, ripe watermelon, sand in your hot dog and sunburns. As you drive our back country roads, take time to smell the wild grasses, do not become a road hazard, pull completely off the side apron, and roll down the windows. Ask your family to close their eyes a take a good sniff or two. Ask them to describe the wild fragrance they picked up. Do the same under pine trees and one of the best sniffs, park under Bay trees covering a small stream, intoxicating.
Reports of two-fish limits, fishing for salmon, a few miles offshore are common, big fish for many anglers. Contact your favorite party boat for a reservation and get ready to reel in a beauty. Trout fishing is not as active as it was, before all the fires. A year or two and the population will cycle back up. Halibut are still a hot commodity inside the bay and on the sandy shoals outside the gate. Drop by your professional fishing store for the latest gear and bait advice. If you cannot remember the last time, you had your line changed, get ‘er done while you surf the store for the newest equipment. Five or six dollars to refresh your fishing line can make your fishing experience much better. New line casts with fewer wind knots and tangles to deal with. Trolling with new line gives you far better sensitivity for those quick nibbles that can turn into big fights at both ends of the line. Did you know that changing the position of your rod often, gives the illusion of a real bait fish dodging through the water, as the boat travels a straight line?
Hunters are on hold, except hog hunters, boar do not have seasons. Be sure you carry a new hunting license; they expire this month and pig tags when you are in the field. Hunting porkers is a great time to look for deer tracks and their bedding spots. No hoof marks equal no deer. This is a good time to learn more about the daily activities of wild boar. Visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) web site and drill down to hunter education, there are plenty of links. Use the search tab at the top left of the page and enter tracking big game animals. Tons of material to sort through including professional advice on hunting specific game and links to public, and some private, access to property.
Rock hunting is open for business, avoid the desert country or just search the transition zones from hot and dry to forest. Rocks tend to move slowly so look before you touch to make sure Mr. rattlesnake is not hiding next to said rock. When you flip a rock over you will likely see some critters under the rock, some that bite and some that can sting, give them a bit of time to scurry off. Rock hounding beaches can yield some beautiful stone. Even hounding around lakes can give you some pretty rocks to take home. If you want some advice on where to go and what to look for, search; Rockhounding guides. A favorite guidebook is the ‘Falcon’ book offerings, they give GPS coordinates to put you on the money rocks. There is excellent advice on where to hound and keys to identify your rocks in the mindat.org web site. They are an excellent resource for rockhounds just about anywhere.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
