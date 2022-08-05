You already know if you are a hunter, no question, the primal urge finds succor in the mind of the hunter. We feel the desire to capture, kill, drag it home, dig a fire pit in the front yard and cook meat!
A hunter is also a naturalist in that he/she studies the behavior of their prey. Move in where they live, find where they eat, water holes, tracks, p-marks, scat and where the prey beds down. Study makes a more successful hunter, knowing where to look is as important as how close can you get before they flee. It is about time in the field, one exception to time in the field is being lucky. Luck has a lot to do with successful hunts. Some hunters bag a big animal their first time out. Seasoned hunters are at first envious and know how much of it was luck. Often the new hunter is put in the choice spot, and he/she only must shoot straight, even that can be luck.
During the ten months the season is closed, the hunter should use the time to go back to the hunt site and sit in a good hide and see who drops by. A watering hole with lots of tracks is a no brainer. The trick is to stay in the hide, quiet, unseen, and motionless as the game comes and goes. Some animals visit the water off and on all day. A wary animal drinks their fill at dawn, then retreats to good cover to browse and sleep. In the dusk of evening the wary game sneaks in, always watching, sniffing the air, and listening to every sound. The student must learn how to pick a spot that is comfortable, hidden from view, yet provides a range of sightline as big as possible. Your pack should have food and water, binoculars, a good hat and camo in the off season. Your hide during season should have a spot to provide a rest for your rifle, ready to instantly give you the advantage of practice. In the off season visit your site in the wee hours at sunrise. Well-marked so that you can find it in the dark, make any adjustments to the hide to improve your position, comfort, and readiness. Be sure you are downwind of the water and do not wiggle, they will pick up the smallest movement on your part and scat.
New hunters have a lot to remember, gun safety at all times is paramount, walk quietly as you approach your hide. Some hunters want to bring home the meat but do not care to learn some of the most basic rules. You are in their house; they know most all geographical features of their home turf. Don’t walk in the woods singing to yourself, don’t clomp as you walk. Never walk on the ridge line, they will spot you way before you see them. Walk behind a natural line that will provide you a view of the other side of the ridge yet keeps your body out of site. Lions, Tigers and Bears also eat what you eat, in some cases you are what they eat. Stealth is the name of the game. If you are hunting A-zone for coastal black tail deer opens at sunrise the second Saturday of August. Coastal deer are wary and move through the cover like ghosts, ever watchful, always alert.
Be the wind. Be the cover. Bring home the bacon. Be afraid of the hanging hornet nest, that loud hissing and buzzing sound at your feet and be able to spot poison oak. August can be very hot, make sure you have two times the water you think you need. Have a really good time even if no one in your party sees so much as a doe. It will come with time. Hunting is for hunters.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
