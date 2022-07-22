A TED talk explained why people cannot recall details when asked what they remember of what they read, online or offline. In today’s busy world the answer is 26 seconds, under half a minute that is if you decide in the first 4 seconds to read it. www.ted.com/talks/jimvandehei how to write less but say more.
Guilt where is thy sting? I could reduce my column to a few words; Harvest wild animals responsibly, eat what you kill or skip it altogether. Recreate in the outdoors as much as possible; Camp well, hike for beauty, drive the backroads and be a smart smeller, stop frequently and take in the beauty, the subtle scents and appreciate where you are. Take the very young and the very old outdoors whenever possible. Visit things and places to earn a greater sense of being. OK this is the 26 second mark.
Don’t follow my life, way too many hobbies, I’m always looking for the next hobby. I did make a pact with myself many years ago, after a garage cleaning; every time I get a new hobby, I must purge an old hobby and 90 percent of the ‘stuff’ that goes with it. That theory is a little moth eaten as I am now looking at capturing moths and preserving them for their beauty. I think I will purge abalone diving, thirty-five years of diving for snails was enough. I’m not yet willing to give up the snorkel and scuba diving altogether, too much to look at down there. Bedrock loves are not really hobbies; Cooking is a never-ending art form and a necessary endeavor. Writing and always learning to be a better writer is a bedrock necessity for me, if I don’t write then the stories go round and round in my sleepless head. Looking for things that are new to me (I first have to have some interest, bowling, tennis, basketball are a few of the thumbs down for me) I’m always thinking of you, things to write down that may be of interest to those who give me 26 seconds a week. Let me check...Oops 43 seconds from the last marker...’my sleepless head’ is 26.
Here is a tempting morsel unless you prefer basketball.
Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs
Opening August 20 \ de Young—Tickets now on sale. Discover ancient Egypt’s greatest pharaoh, Ramses the Great, in an unparalleled immersive museum experience making its West Coast debut at the de Young. Enjoy a stunning collection of more than 180 priceless artifacts, including animal mummies, opulent jewelry, and treasures that have never left Egypt. They also offer a side bar I do not yet understand. ‘Enhance Your Visit with Virtual Reality’ : Transport yourself across the expansive Sahara Desert in a state-of-the-art virtual-reality experience using cinematic-motion chairs. Venture into two of Ramses’s most impressive monuments: the Abu Simbel temples and the tomb of Neferatari, Ramses’s royal wife. Go to the ticket office through https://www.famsf.org the reason I give you this route to buy tickets is that you can explore the event and match the membership costs with buying the tickets. It is likely you will get all your membership money back and be able to visit the de Young and the Legion of Honor as much as you want, with a guest for free! Double check my wild claims before jumping in. Never mind, you stopped reading 42 seconds ago.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
