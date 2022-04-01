Thinking ahead, beyond a troubled Europe, beyond the next variant, to summer vacations and getaways. It is hard to purge some of what is in the daily news and look ahead to what will be the first normal summer in more than two years; a July Fourth celebration with hot dogs, cold watermelon and seeking shade. Swimming in the mill pond, do we have mill ponds? A word of caution on swimming, last summer the Russian River became unsafe to swim in, due to algae growth. In normal summers, lowest flows are from July 1 on. Here are a few ideas to map out a summer getaway for your family.
The first step to plan a summer camping trip is to collect a few givens about you and your group. Are you a family? Age range of the children? Are you experienced campers or is this your first time in the dirt? Are bathrooms a priority and possibly a quarter-eating shower? What kind of drive time can you and the children reasonably accommodate? The list goes on and on. Once you have a good idea of what works for you, the next step is to sketch out your happy. If you have children under ten, this would be your first priority. Subjecting young ones to an eight-hour drive, (or longer, if my dad was driving) can turn into a nightmare. For little ones two hours is the maximum. A potty stop, a leg stretches and water for the dog are important to happy travel. As an old man who loves road trips, two-hour breaks are essential to ease a sore back and stiff knees, my travel friend and I trade off driving at these stops and we have a maximum of eight hours for one day on the road.
If you have little ones and are new to camping, consider the KOA in Petaluma. Easy drive, close to home, if you forgot to feed your birds, it is a short hop home and back. One important thing on this trial run is a notebook. Make a list of things that would have made for an easier trip. The KOA’s are generally geared toward families, they are crowded, noisy and easy. One thing my mother taught me was to bring a friend for each child, one you and they like. They entertain each other instead of being bored or picking on the younger siblings. If your goal is to teach them to go fishing with you as they grow, break them in easy. Bluegills off the dock with a Spider-man pole or a Barbie pole is just the ticket. Toddlers and the very young must wear a life jacket when near the water, drowning close to a parent is the number one killer for little ones. For girls or boys who have a high Eeew! factor, start with a small jar of bait like scented marshmallow for trout, etc. Put the fish carefully back in the water to teach them conservation and good sportsmanship. One thing kids love is the campfire. They will learn about smoke and fire safety and the joy of sitting around the fire after dinner telling stories about their day. A word of caution, toddlers have no sense around a fire, they will fall in the fire pit, a real danger. Be sure to pack a camp chair for each person and a weenie stick for each child. Make sure to plan at least one night of fire-roasted hot dogs, chips, and beans. Hot chocolate packets are a must-have for each night.
Day trips with your little campers are best if it is a short drive or better still, a very short walk. Your next, long weekend camping trip might be the Cassini Ranch in Duncans Mills. Under an hour’s drive from home, the family-run facility is on a bend in the river. The country store is full of stuff you forgot to pack and lots of ice creams to choose from. Eating ice cream on the front porch at the country store, watching traffic come and go and the goofy antics of the little songbirds, close enough to touch, will always be fond memories. The country store also sells duck food, the little muddy pond is full of ducks and geese. Be sure to carry the ice cream cone of duck food yourself or the birds will over run your little one. Cassini has a long, wide gravel bar on the Russian River, swimming and making stuff in the shallows close to mom are great fun. The beach is not far from the campgrounds, often a short walk back for lunch or a nap. They offer a day-use fee if you want to try a picnic there.
Another easy camp out is the beautiful MacKerricher State Beach at the north end of the seaside town of Fort Bragg. The well-stocked pond, Cleone, is fun for the older kids and the nightly ‘Junior Ranger’ activities are always a favorite. For this park, everyone should have a bike and their own flashlight. There are miles of safe trails. From home the drive to Willits then downhill on Hwy. 20 to Fort Bragg is about two hours.
All three venues are busy, reservations are hard to come by as summer wears on. They each have a good website to help you make a reservation.
https://koa.com/campgrounds/san-francisco/
http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=436
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
