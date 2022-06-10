Dare we whisper, Covid has fallen, mostly away? Towns are holding special summer events, concerts, festivals and enjoying the beauty of Sonoma County. It is once again in the hands of the people to enjoy.
Here are a few family fun things to do in June. The 55th Annual Russian River Rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 25th – Sunday, June 26th, 2022, in Duncans Mills, California. Visit:
https://www.facebook.com/russianriverrodeo/
Sturgeons Mill Living history museum is set to open all four weekends this year. Mother’s Day weekend was beautiful, visitors did not want to leave on Saturday. All the machines were working, and visitors were able to talk with volunteers and ask questions. Visitors from Australia were astonished, “It is not like most museums; This machine did this and that motor did this. You actually watch a log turned into lumber,” The next ‘steam up’ is Father’s Day weekend. It’s hard to beat the beautiful setting, the friendly volunteers, the inexpensive picnic food, the short drive, and the price of admission-free. For directions and details visit: www.sturgeonsmill.com
Art at the Source, visit artists in their home studios, view handmade art, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture. Speak with the artists in their workshops. Load up friends and family, spend the day visiting artists that interest you. Visit: https://www.artatthesource.org/ Visits are free, booklets to plan your day are available. This weekend, June 11 and 12, is the second and final weekend for this fun event.
The Cotati Music Festival is back, hosted June 25th from 12-6 p.m. in La Plaza Park by the Cotati Chamber of Commerce! This free, family-friendly event features live local bands. Help welcome this much-loved event back. Visit: https://cotati.org/
In July the exciting Civil War Days, a two-day living history reenactment, July 16 and 17 gives visitors the opportunity to interact with the soldiers and civilians of the Civil War, getting a personal glimpse of the years 1861–1865. The spirit and history of the American Civil War period will be portrayed by hundreds of re-enactors for this annual fun, family-oriented event. The twice-daily battles will fill the surrounding hills with the sound of fife and drum, musket and cannon as the American Civil War comes to life. Details for the resumption of this popular event are still being worked out.
