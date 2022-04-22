On a short, sunny drive north, the climate control went from freezing in the morning, to A/C. It has been a crazy spring but not quite as crazy as getting a huge flood of rain in December, then we jumped to summer, a very cold summer in January.
Welcomed rains have the hills of Sonoma County polished an Emerald green, those of us lucky enough to live here appreciate the deep, comforting color of life reborn. As Alexander Valley passed by, the old Italian Swiss Colony at Asti, took center stage. On the southwest side of the 101, miles of vines in new growth gave the hillside a pale shade of new-leaf green. The expertly espalier vines created a vision of transparent green velvet, as the leaves basked in the warm sun. The impossibly blue sky, gentle clouds and bright, warm sun made the drive picture perfect. The Russian River has water flowing through it as we passed over it on the steel trestle bridge, just before Hopland.
On a sad note, one of the last, big Bartlett pear orchards near Hopland will go fallow this season, last year’s crop was sold at a net loss. A farmer works all year to keep his fruit in top shape. Then to find at harvest time, you were not only unpaid for your work but have had to pay your harvest team out of your own savings, pay for the trucks to haul your pears to market and watch years of work become a burden. The hard-working farmer has given up, this year his pear trees were untrimmed and left to manage the growing season on their own, in the shadow of a For Sale sign. For nearly a century the Lake County Bartlett pear was a key component in tins of ‘Fruit Cocktail’ a mainstay in many households and a familiar comfort food to the soldiers in the battlefields. Today Fruit Cocktail occupies only a tiny space on supermarket shelves.
The entrance to Spring Lake Park on Easter Sunday was blocked by a very stubborn old Tom turkey. He was in full strut, his plumage fanned out, wings dragging the pavement, his swollen, ugly head ready to give a sharp peck to any car who threatened to push him off his shivering dance. The second and third car in his Easter parade could not see the spectacle and honked their horns. The Tom instantly stretched out his warty, blue neck and gobbled back, accepting their challenge. He was gently moved off to the side as cars full of families, young hands strangling brightly colored Easter baskets, watched him move his tail feathers to the roadside as they waited for their turn to wrestle the ticket taking robot for a $7 day pass.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has set the rules for this years’ salmon season. They can be found at the CDFW web site, then click through to; ‘Fishing’ then drill down to ‘salmon.’ Do read the rules carefully, to muck it up is to suffer a fine harder than a sharp peck from a prancing Tom turkey. If you are a sport crab fisher, there are new rules for crabbing, also available on the CDFW web site.
Another sign of spring is the songbirds doing their mating dance. A pair of Western bluebirds chase, flutter, and wrestle on the ground for a few seconds. They take flight, perch on a nearby twig, shake off the dust and go through it again and again. The promise of baby bluebirds in June seems a certainty. The beautiful and noisy red headed acorn woodpeckers are busy pecking away at the bugs and doing their mating rituals. Do you know that the acorn woodpeckers live in colonies of ten or so? Only one hen lays the fertile eggs in a hollowed-out tree nest and the whole colony tends the chicks to maturity. Their raspy cackles back and forth are a comforting sound, so long as they hold off until a decent hour in the morning. Another sign of spring in the natural world are feral pigs working the rain softened ground, mature sows are heavy with child or rather heavy with a new herd of piglets. The little devils will be tearing up the ground within a few weeks of birth.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
