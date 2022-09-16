This looks like a great, gentle hike for seniors with a range of disabilities. The event is sponsored by the Sonoma County engagement program. Although it is a two-mile hike Ellie Muelrath assures it is an enjoyable, slow-paced walk. October 4th is the next event on the coastal access bird-walk trail.
Enjoy leisurely walks with friendly, older adults on the first Tuesday of each month. Explore plant and animal life, swap stories as you stroll and enjoy a gentle 2-mile saunter along some of the county’s most accessible and beautiful trails. All abilities are welcome! This event is drop-in; no registration required. For more information, contact Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org.
Please bring your own water and snacks. We recommend participants dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. Most programs will happen rain or shine, but may be canceled during heavy rains, heavy smoke, or extreme temperatures. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership.
Local restorer of old, beautiful cars, Jim Flint took his son fishing on the Petaluma River. They trolled, for striped bass downstream of town near the old Ghilardi’s on the Lakeville Highway. Jim estimated forty hook-ups in three hours, a few were at or over the minimum size. They returned all the fish to the river, a fun day with father and son. Bass tend to school, especially the juveniles, they put up a great fight and are easily released, if you use a net, use a hook extractor, and return them quickly to the water.
There are a few launch sites on the river, one at the mouth, where the river joins San Pablo Bay at Black Point under Highway 37 is one that you should use with caution, the site is not monitored, and smash and grab artists practice their trade regularly. Not to say break-ins don’t happen at other launch sites but why tempt the devils. Papa’s Taverna/Ghilardi’s Marina now called Lakeville Landing, is quaint, and a great place to launch, at two bucks it is a steal. Although the boat launch parking area is not monitored the average break-ins are few. There is a new deck for picnicking, small boat ramp, new docks. Unless you are putting in a huge boat this is the place to launch for a fun day of fishing.
Now that the heat is taking a break, it is a good time to check your winter gear. Chase the spiders out of your chest waders and see how your rain gear looks. Fall rains bring the promise of mushrooms and river fishing. Bird hunting is already open and web-footed birds are on the way to town. Make sure your old lead ammo is used only on the shooting range, not in the field. Clean up your decoys and check them for cracks. The fall turkey season will open in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Wild turkey has just edible meat on the thighs and breast. The rest is tough and stringy. On the other hand, an old tom is one beautiful bird for your bucket list. The best turkey for the table is the ‘Jakes’ last spring’s babies, about the size of a chicken, they have not yet built up the mass of an older bird. A week or two after the start of rainy season, wild pigs are happy as, well, a pig in mud. It is easier to move quietly through the brush when everything is wet. Their number one defense is the sense of smell, after packing all that mud in their snoot, it is a wonder they can smell at all. Their second defense is hearing and last is just average sight for an animal in the outback. For the table, the younger the better.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
