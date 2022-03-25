Sportsman’s Report Salmon, turkey, and pigs

At the top of the sportsman’s list this week is the update from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
California’s recreational salmon fishery will open April 2 in ocean waters from Point Arena (38° 57’ 30” N. lateral) south to the U.S./Mexico border, with a minimum size limit of 24 inches. Openings for north of Point Arena will be determined in mid-April.
Ocean abundance forecasts have increased over the prior year for Sacramento River Fall Chinook and Klamath River Fall Chinook, California’s two primary target stocks. However, fishery managers recommended the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) take a more precautionary approach to 2022 ocean salmon seasons. Fisheries have performed better than expected in recent years, raising concerns for sensitive, non-target stocks of salmon, and fewer fish have returned to the rivers to spawn than expected. These concerns, along with the continued threat of drought and the persistent overfished status of Klamath River Fall Chinook since 2018, prompted the PFMC to approve additional fishery restrictions in 2022.
“The 2022 fishing season will be a mix of good and bad news,” said Grace Easterbrook, an environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). “For recreational anglers wishing to pursue salmon off the Central Coast, there will be ample opportunity if the fish show. However, fishing seasons in the north will be more constrained due to the persistent low abundance of Klamath River Fall Chinook.”
The PFMC approved three fishing season alternatives for public review on Monday at its meeting in San Jose and will continue to accept public input before finalizing the recreational and commercial seasons next month. A public hearing was scheduled for March 22, where the public was invited to comment on the PFMC’s season proposals. Final season dates will be decided at the April 6-13 meeting in Seattle, Washington. Details on how to attend the public hearing and PFMC meeting, as well as instructions to provide public comment, can be found on the PFMC website at www.pcouncil.org.
Anglers are advised to check for updated information when planning a salmon fishing trip. Season dates, bag/possession limit information and gear restrictions can be found on CDFW’s ocean salmon webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon or by calling the Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429. Public notification of any in-season change to conform state regulations to federal regulations is made through the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean salmon hotline at (800) 662-9825.
Hog heaven has welcomed several new members already this year and has room for many more. With your new pig tags, available at most sporting goods retailers, visit the CDFW web site for updates and advice on where to hunt on public lands. There are some private ranches that will allow the general public with reservations. Hunt the wet spots, same as summer hunts, best to do a search first on a Google fly over, to save hunting steps. If you are tech savvy you can pin the wet spots to your GPS or phone to find the exact spots. One issue is the wild oaks and other native trees like to grow over the same wallows that the pigs love, making it harder to see the springs or seeps. The younger the pig, the better tasting the meat, with notable exceptions. Read the details on wild game safety guidelines: https://ucsmallfarmfoodsafety.ucdavis.edu/mandarin/wildlife-domestic-animals
UC Davis is a treasure trove of food safety, handling, and preservation. Spend time sniffing around and bookmark the main page for easy reference.
Turkey (Toms only in the spring) season is upon us, this Saturday morning you should be set up in your favorite spot, camo’d up, the right ammo and old, reliable calls in your pocket. The dumbest Toms are last years’ chicks, and they are usually the smaller birds as well. Small usually means tasty, but who among us can pass up a big, strutting Tom with feathers spread for us (and hens) to admire, take the shot.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
