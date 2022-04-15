Reports of last weeks’ success of the opening weekend for sport salmon varied widely. If you were listening to the sport salmon fishermen and fisher-etts the results were spotty at best. The same reports from the salmon charter boats are stellar, neat rows of fresh, silver fish laid out on the deck. Then with close-ups of smiling, happy fishermen holding their two-fish limit. ‘Come and get ‘em before the boat fills up!’ is a common theme and 'Hurry and call us, spots are going fast!’ Commercial hype is not a bad thing, so long as you know you are listening to fishermen, known for truth stretching, including the famous, ‘The one that got away.’ Salmon fishing can be slow with spotty results early in the season. The big hogs are generally caught later in the season, all of which is subjective. Now you will go out and nail a boat full of big salmon and decide Hanson knows nothing!
One thing seasoned charter boat customers do regularly is check the forecast for sea and wind wave conditions. People who earn their living taking others out to fish is that they go rain or shine. Never mind the rolling waves that drive the boat up ten feet then the boat drops down the backside of the wave. Similar to a gut-wrenching carnival ride that you cannot get off. Some poor souls spend the entire day near the toilet, everything they’ve eaten for a week is returned for recycle. Six miserable hours of dizziness, pounding headache and horrible smells from staring at the blue water in the holding tank. Those on board, crew, and customers, who are immune to motion sickness laugh and make rude comments about the weak ones that can’t cut the mustard ‘Mustard! Ugh! Watch out I’m going to blow!’ The hearty mates laugh and feel superior. If you are among the seasick a small penknife may help, not to make you less ill, but to poke one of the guffaws in the glutes. Not really, just kidding, you are loving your first and last salmon fishing adventure. If you are in the seasick camp, consider fishing at Costco or some other seafood retailer, you will always score, there is no limit, and the blue water is not in evidence. You can also fish for sole, halibut and rockfish. There is no gross smelling bait, except for the scruffy guy in front of you in the check-out line. To check the marine forecast: Google NOAA go to the marine forecast: San Francisco and scroll down. The information is excellent, there is also a link to the audio loop which repeats the marine conditions, a radio station many ocean fishermen use. As I write this the forecast is for hazardous conditions at sea for the weekend. Waves nine to eleven feet with a short period. That means ducks are cautioned to walk to work. The wind and wave watching should be spectacular on Bodega Head. Keep in mind little persons can become airborne in a strong gust. There are many good restaurants and seafood purveyors to satisfy your craving.
The hunting seasons for deer are closing in, if you are or, if you have, a new hunter, a hunter safety course is a mandatory requirement to purchase a hunting license. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has a comprehensive section on accredited classes in the state. There may also be a segment on ‘gun safety’ apart from classes aimed at hunters alone. The application deadline is fast approaching for ‘Premium hunt’ deer tag applications. Go to the CDFW web site then click on hunting, click ‘deer’, click on the pdf for big game and then the application worksheets. Here will be the details for your application for premium hunts. Aim high for that special hunt you have dreamed of, sometimes even a first-time applicant will get lucky. A percentage of each zone allotment will have an open draw section, open to all applicants regardless of accumulated points. This is already too much information for this report, you will need to study the regulations.
Reports of rockhounds scoring beautiful, petrified wood, crystals, agates, and other beauties in the high deserts of Nevada, the low deserts of our state and other choice sites. The issue becomes the heat in these locations, oppressive for many diggers of rocks as spring wears on to summer high temps.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.