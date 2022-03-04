Hunting is at the forefront of ‘spring’ game. A recent hunter raved about his family’s’ pig hunt in Madera County, where the central valley meets the foothills of the Sierra. Rumpas Hunts is a hog hunters dream. The property is on an unfenced ranch devoted to wild boar hunting. Hunters will have two nights lodging in the Rumpas room. At this price hunters bring their own food. There are no guarantees of success, it is a walk and stalk experience. Success rates are very high for this kind of operation. At $2,000 for four hunters, this unguided hunt is a bargain, unless you cannot hit what you are aiming at. They might offer a shoot-it-for-you service but why would you do that? Some basic rules apply like each hunter must have a valid license and a pig tag. Only ranch vehicles are allowed in the hunt area and each hunter is responsible for his/her compliance with rules of proper behavior and game handling. To get the particulars on the Rumpas Ranch hog hunts, visit their web site: www.rumpashunts.com and visit the easy-to-follow rules and other details. Madera is just north of Fresno on Hwy. 99. I cut across Hwy. 12 behind Fairfield to Stockton and Hwy. 99, two hours from Rohnert Park. Then two hours, counting a bite to eat and a comfort stop to Madera. Ranch staff will lead you to the ranch from town. There are many hog hunt outfitters in our state, from high end businesses that do everything for you to only hunting public properties and you take care of yourself.
Springtime turkey season is the thinking hunters’ hunt. You set up a hide, spread decoys and work your turkey calling skills. The prey is the tom turkey in the early part of breeding season. Half the birds born each year are boys (toms) and one dominate male can father his whole harem of hens. Usually, the flock has many males who hang out until he is pecked by the older toms and moves out on his own. During the rut all toms are in the fight or flight mode.
Seasoned hunters observe the pathways and common hangouts for flocks before the season opens, which is now. A tom might be in the company of just a few hens and spends his time dancing and shivering for the ladies who feign disinterest. The dancing and feather display by the toms are incredible to watch. Iridescent feathers, ugly, swollen necks, turned deep reds and blues. Their beards stick out on their chest, and they put on their game face. Beautiful plumage is fanned out as wide as it can go, presenting the ‘best of breed’ in his eyes. Hopefully the nearby hens agree with him or it’s all for naught.
Come June and July when the eggs hatch, the hens join up to form a flock. The birds form a loose formation, chicks inside close to their mothers, toms on the outside to fight off danger and watch over the family. Last year’s hens breed the following year and last year’s boys (Jakes) are sometimes tolerated by the mature toms, so long as they do as they're told, kept in line with a hard peck. For the truly unruly, a flash of a sharp spur points the way out for the yearlings. Turkeys at ease talk constantly, low clucks, pops and purrs combine with a sharp sound that warms the laggard chicks to keep up. Hens do the scratching for her little ones who run in after mom turns over the leaves and pounce on the tasty bugs and worms.
There are opportunities for young hunters to stalk the birds early in the season. The application deadlines for the Junior Hunts have passed. Study the regulations for the fall junior hunts. March 5 for the opening weekend General Season hunts and archery-only hunts, and March 9 for the balance of the season hunts. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) offers dozens of managed wildlife areas that will be open to wild turkey hunting on a walk-in basis throughout the season. Please visit CDFW’s Ecological Reserves and Wildlife Areas of California web page for a listing of these lands and the recreational opportunities available.
Fishing sites are reporting a good to, great, start to the striped bass season. Monsters in the #30 range are being photographed with smiling fishermen. Visit your favorite fishing supply store for advice.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.