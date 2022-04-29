In a joint project of the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society with the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, a special collection of artifacts including woven baskets and other ceremonial pieces will be on display until May 29. The exhibit: From Diggers Bend to River Rock, Dry Creek Rancheria People and History. On loan are exhibits lent from the Rancheria and other generous contributors, among them is the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology at U.C. Berkeley.
This exhibit is a one-time assembly of their culture and stories. Reservations can be made by calling the museum (707) 431-3325 or visit their web site; healdsburgmuseum.org for days and times scheduled. Admission is free, volunteer docents will talk you through some of the exhibits. The nations represented are the Pomo and Western Wappo. The little museum is crammed with artifacts, ‘educational’ is an understatement, you will walk with them during your visit as you participate in their, very much alive, culture.
As a result of an unprecedented loss of public access and big game hunting opportunity due to wildfires and forest closures in the summer and fall of 2021, CDFW pursued regulation changes allowing affected deer, elk, and pronghorn hunters to seek a reinstatement of their preference points used to acquire their premium tags and, in some cases, get a full or partial refund of fees paid. The application is due by Saturday April 30. CDFW asks affected tag holders to review the FAQs before sending e-mails or calling with questions due to the heavy volume of expected tag returns. Visit: https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Hunting#580623470 and read through the FAQs.
Another sign of a return to post-Covid normalcy this year is a full steam-up schedule for the living museum, Sturgeons Mill near Graton. The first public open house will be Mothers’ Day weekend, May 7 and 8, and in June, Fathers’ Day weekend, June 18 and 19. Also returning this year are ‘student’ days, usually the Friday before a public steam-up weekend. Busloads of students from across the spectrum of ages and locations will be led by mill docents, then set loose to check out the mill in operation, watch the blacksmiths at work and see the Forest Garden. A game of tug-o-war with the steam donkey is always a hoot. For details: www.sturgeonsmill.org. I’m not sure mom will give up a dress-up luncheon with the family, but Saturday is fair game. Some women and nearly all children have a blast at the mill, gearheads will be hard to pry away from the restored machinery.
The Tunnel Top opening at the Presidio Park is due to open July 17, this summer. Don’t wait that long to visit this incredible jewel of our National Parks: www.Presidio.gov
It is getting late to make your summer camping reservations. Plan now to secure your spot at some of the incredible parks, both public and private, in our state.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
