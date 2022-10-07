Locally the lakes and streams are feeling the drought albeit nothing like the Central Valley, poor Mendocino Lake is a shadow of its former self. The much-loved lake is dependent of a branch of the Eel River for water, its flow moving at a trickle. A fan of the small lake was complaining to a small crowd of listeners about the nothing being done attitude of the Army Corps of Engineers, the managers of the lake. His opinion is that the opportunity to make improvements to the lakebed is knocking at the door. Get some big earth movers in there and lower the lakebed, take out the humps that appear in low water years, a real hazard to boats and water skiers, and make use of the drought. Thousands of boaters, campers and day-use people would greatly benefit from improvements to the lake. What does it take to make those improvements take shape? Years of bureaucracy, studies, and public meetings to move one grader to action. We choke on our own rules and common sense is thrown out the window. The lake was designed to regulate the flow of the Russian River during winter floods. So, get busy and make improvements that will help control flood water and provide more recreation. The changes would also allow more water storage for downstream users.
To see current images of the lakes and reservoirs you are interested in, do a Google image search with the lake name and current image as limiters for your search. Check out Lake Shasta while you are looking around. The question that comes to mind is, where is the Los Angeles basin getting their water? With no natural water source, they still shower, flush, and have green lawns. How is that possible?
Current reports of halibut fishing at the mouth of Tomales Bay is red hot. Pictures posted on Facebook of happy fishers with two-fish limits are posted almost daily. The striped bass reports are also red-hot right now and are kicking bass. The biggest are caught on live bait and specific patterned lures. Check in with the experts at Outdoor Pro in Rohnert Park before you hook up your boat and dig up a pail of worms.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
