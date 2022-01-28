Dare we not think it but January has been too dry, great for us humans who enjoy the warm afternoons but not so great for fungus in the wild. A brief hike through the bushes of Salt Point State Park was a confirmation of the sad state of mushrooms being offered at retail, dry and way underdeveloped edibles. Although the trays at Oliver’s market sport Hedge Hogs, Black Chanterelle and Golden Chanterelle they are poor examples of the species. In late January they should be plump and happy, still at $26 per pound they are selling. Commercial brokers buy from foragers in the field and in turn sell them to the retail buyers who market them in their stores. The buyers want to buy only the best of the species, plump and healthy. What is showing up in the retail trays are the sad, dry fungi and represent the best out there. As the lack of rain and sunny days persist, the mycelium stops production of their fruit, mushrooms, so no new growth as they pull the dirt over their noses and go back to sleep until next year. Foragers now look ahead to the vigorous after spring rains of the tasty morsels. This mushroom responds to stress in the over-structure, logging and fires are two examples.
Some good news for the near shore kelp beds, here on the north coast our dominant saltwater algae is Bull Kelp (Nereocystis luetkeana), in central and southern shores the dominant algae is the Giant Kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera) the dividing line is San Francisco Bay. Enter the ocean heatwave of 2014, it had a huge effect on our kelp beds, helped by a disease that floated in with the current to form the perfect storm. The Central and Southern kelp beds were little affected by the heatwave, some studies show as little as 15 percent declining to no effect to the extreme south. In the north it is a very different story, up 95 percent of our Bull Kelp was wiped out.
As the kelp struggled to grow each spring, the third leg of the perfect storm reared its ugly head, Purple Urchin, a non-native invader. A new grown sprig of kelp would be attacked by the purple urchin, a two-foot twig might have twenty urchins hanging onto it waiting for the next bit of new leaf (frond) to emerge the leaf would disappear in their feeding frenzy. This is not in the past tense; they are still out there in their millions. The Red Abalone that was open to sport harvesting, they feed exclusively on the Bull Kelp fronds. The result was millions of abalone washing up on our beaches after a winter storm. Essentially, they starved, just hanging on until the next storm tore them from their hold fast. Our kelp beds also act as safe haven for smaller fish species and act as protection from predators for juvenile fish, a vast nursery for many fish and non-vertebra species.
The response, not sanctioned by the state, was from the dive clubs up and down the north coast. They have held Purple Urchin camp outs. Setting up with SCUBA tanks, divers would descend on the purple meanies and start whacking with a framing hammer. Fish large and small swim in and chow down on the goo inside the urchins. It has been working but it’s like fighting a fire with only wet gunny sacks, at least they are doing something to restore the balance in the near shore environment.
The good news is that the science (ocean scientists) and the State (Fish and game) have recognized the kelp bed depredation as a high priority for mitigation. The process is addressed in detail in a paper (pdf) available with a search for: California Ocean Protection Council. 2021. Interim Action Plan for Protecting and Restoring California’s Kelp Forests.
Party boat operators advertise, Sturgeon season is in full swing with plenty of availability from now till the end of February! We are also taking reservations now for our halibut/striper trips starting March 1st so make sure you get your seats reserved for those prime tides/dates! Reserve your seats today at PacificAnglerSportfishing.com and click “BOOK NOW” They post happy fishers with gray sturgeon (dinosaurs) if you have ever touched one of these ugly creatures you will understand their reputation.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.