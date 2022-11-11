Foragers are on high alert! The rain, then dry for a bit, then rain again is Bam! Right in the wheelhouse of wild mushrooms. Remember the credo of all serious mushroom collectors, as far as eating is concerned, ‘When in doubt – throw it out!’ Do not play the game of ‘You Bet Your Liver’ there are deadly mushrooms that grow here. Once at a ‘not about mushrooms’ party, a man spoke with great authority, “There are deadly poisonous out there that will kill you before you hit the ground!” His ignorance is not uncommon among the great unwashed. His advice has some merit, see when in doubt... quote above.
If you are new and curious, buy a simple field guide and go for a romp. Forget about eating them, have fungal fun with them and trying your hand at identifying them. Many mushroom experts, some who think regular ketchup is too spicy, do not care to eat any mushrooms, they are missing out. The beginner’s book for our north coast zone is ‘All that the rain promises’ by David Aurora. The field guide refers to the ‘mushroom bible’ for our area, Mushrooms Demystified also by David Aurora. “Bible?” maybe, but truly an excellent source for those who want to get serious about mushrooms. There is a fungal world out there that is deeper and wider than anyone can imagine. Step two is to join a local mushroom club and go out on foray with a guide. It is a family sport so long as they have long enough legs to hop over logs and wet bushes.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently posted a new crab fishing guideline. Visit the crab web site, laugh if you must, but other creatures have web sites tied to the CDFW. There was a reference to migratory whales and sea turtles not reading some signs a while back. Some think the science of fish and game management is a bit dodgy, yet we all know without management of our wild resources, we would have no fish to catch or game to bag. The clarified crab rule allows crab rings or snares at the end of your fishing pole. There are more refinements so do check the web site or visit Outdoor Pro for translation.
Given the weather, duck hunters are happy with the weather, their dogs get excited when the decoys are tossed in the truck, guns and other gear get their dog heart beat up and some begin to howl. Duck season is a sacred time for waterfowl hunters. Before you go, check the ducks web site at the CDFW main page.
Besides mushrooms, crabs, and ducks the new crop of walnuts should all be in out of the weather by now, fresh walnuts are wonderful to eat right out of the shell. Add a nice beverage and some pear, apple or orange and you will be in happy land. Another fall delight is olives, they are everywhere these days. Do pick only with permission and remember to handle them with the same care you would if you were putting fresh eggs in your bucket. Even the slightest bump will cause a bruise on your finished olives. Visit the UC Davis web site and search for olive cure guidelines.
The Ramses the Great display at the DeYoung is about halfway through its run. Do try to go, this one-of-a-kind show will not likely repeat. Along with the event is the VR (virtual reality) ride, you sit in a giant egg with VR gear on. Then it’s off to the races as you fly over ancient Egypt and visit tombs and probe hidden treasures. Reports are that the VR ride alone is worth the drive.
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
