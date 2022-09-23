The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is conducting its annual art contest to select the design for the state’s 2022-2023 upland game bird stamp. The California Upland Game Bird Stamp Art Contest is open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and older, excluding current and former CDFW employees. Entries will be accepted from Oct. 31 through Dec. 2.
This year’s stamp will feature the chukar. First introduced to California in 1932, the chukar is native to India and Pakistan. This agile gamebird with a cream-striped underbelly and distinctive banding on its head, neck and flanks blends in well among rocky outcrops and sandy washes of the central Intermountain West.
Entries must include at least one chukar, preferably in a habitat or setting representative of California. Entries will be judged on originality, artistic composition, anatomical accuracy, and suitability for reproduction as a stamp and print. For contest information and entry forms, visit wildlife.ca.gov/upland-game-bird-stamp. To get some ideas on chukar do a Google Image and search for ‘Chukar Bird’
Here is another contest with a different skill set from Chukar art; The U.S. Submarine Veterans, old Country Base in Sacramento is doing a charity Striped Bass Derby. The charity is for a memorial recognizing the lost boats. 50% of the ticket purchase will go to the memorial fund . The other half less expenses will go to the fishers: First prize 70% Second prize 20% Third prize 10%
The derby will be October 8, 2022, at the B & W Resort 964 Brannan Island Road, Isleton Ca.
Entry fee is $50 (does not include launch fee) There will also be raffle prizes, $1 each or 6 for $5
All California rules and regulations must be followed including a valid fishing license. Boats, Kayaks, and bank anglers are allowed. Weigh-in ends at 4 p.m. Winners will be determined by heaviest single fish in slot size. Slot size will be determined the morning of the derby. Registration and payment online only: www.goldcountrybase.org/donationFor additional information contact Alonzo Brewster (916) 234-9911 email: brewha4191@gmail.com
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
