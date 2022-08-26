Imagine you are a young person, done with school, not yet committed to family life, looking for adventure or at least some life experience. The military? No longer a walk-in profession, an easy way to gain experience, the military is for serious young people who are proven achievers, who are willing to make a long-term investment. Join the Peace Corps? Become a part of the face of America, to work in a village somewhere and bring the true face of a caring and kind America to the world’s most needy. To have that shining star on your resume is a testament to your resolve. The Peace Corps was a dream child of a long-ago president, JFK, that has endured more than sixty years. There have been numerous programs with sometimes sketchy funding, that are wrecked on the shores of well-intended social new ideas. It is instructive just to peek at some of these great ideas of the past. See the Peace Corps web site.
Enter the AmeriCorps, a proud child of the Peace Corps. Think of a domestic Peace Corps, their work stays in the U.S., an organization of committed young people who are sent far and wide across the nation doing what needs to be done. After training, they are assigned, not unlike a military structure, to a regional team, then ‘deployed’ to assignments. Think disaster assistance, affordable housing construction in Nevada, then to Texas for catastrophic flood relief. Then to a waterway project in Sacramento and deployed to Northern California for weeks of fire protection work to help people who are elderly or cannot afford to hire needed work, to limit catastrophic losses due to wildfires.
In discussion with Amy Beilharz, a leader in building a more fire safe community effort that grew from a response to the devastating wildfires, Fire Safe West County is part of a consortium of “pods,” small neighborhood groups with a desire to take proactive steps to make their properties more fire safe. One such community is tiny Camp Meeker, including Saint Dorothy’s Rest Camp (SDRC). In discussion, AmeriCorps came up, SDRC has been housing and utilizing these teams for years. Due to Covid concerns the usual schedule of activities had been cut back. Safer West County applied for help and was approved for a few days a week to help those most in need of assistance. A joint schedule between SDRC, Redwood Food Bank, and Safer West County for the 10 weeks that this team is here was sketched out and then they started promoting the opportunity in the community.
Amy says this has been a successful enterprise for both the AmeriCorps team and Safer West County. The team has been honored to work here and has made a considerable difference in fire mitigation in every property helped and for the entire Fire Safe West County community.
Every year, AmeriCorps enrolls more than 270,000 individuals to serve organizations making a difference in communities across the nation.
Americorps Vista, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced more than $25 million in federal funding to support new AmeriCorps VISTA projects across all 50 states and territories to support up to 1,830 new AmeriCorps members who will alleviate poverty and build economic opportunity through community-driven efforts across the country.
There is a healthy secondary program at Americorps, for seniors over age 55. This program helps seniors make a difference in communities served by the program. Seniors do what they can to support the mission of Americorps.
In interviews with Americorps members I found a common theme, ‘it has been a valuable experience’ and ‘I think whatever I choose to do with the rest of my life, this time in Americorps will highlight my dedication to get things done.
Reference: Peace corps – peacecorps.gov, Americorps.gov here you will find the ‘senior program’ link
Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.
