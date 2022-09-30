The end of September is known for two things: the end of summer and beginning of fall and in the world of sports, a shift in season. Up until this point, most teams were still in preseason mode, which means playing out of conference games, tournaments meant to help them improve before league play. Now that we are about to enter October, preseason is mostly over, and league play is about to take off. That’s the case for the athletic teams of Rohnert Park and Sebastopol. Here’s another week of Paul’s Sports Corner.
Rancho Football: The boys had this past weekend off to rest after four hard fought games and to work on the miscues that cost them against Vanden. This week the team travels to Chico to take on another familiar opponent, Pleasant Valley High School. Pleasant Valley has become another common opponent like Las Lomas and Vanden. This is the last non-conference game before league play, so the Cougars will look to get back on track and get ready for what will be a grueling league schedule. The Vikings of Pleasant Valley are 3-1 on the season like the Cougars, so it will be another test, but one the Cougars should be able to handle.
Rancho Volleyball: The season hasn’t been easy for Rancho Girls’ Volleyball thus far. Coach Jeff Bradshaw knew it would be a struggle in the early season to get his girls up to speed and it played out as he predicted. After hitting rock bottom against Analy High School, the girls have turned the corner, winning five out of the last seven and moving to 10-9 on the early season, which includes a league win over St. Vincent’s three sets to 0. October is around the time the girls have historically made their move over the last few years so it’s not surprising to see the team starting to come together and play better volleyball. The Cougars play Elsie Allen on Tuesday and Piner on Thursday this week to try and keep the momentum going. This team has high expectations, so they are on the right track towards reaching them.
Analy Football: The Tigers are on a similar timeline to the Cougars, being 3-1 and coming off a bye week. Unlike the Cougars though, the Tigers are starting league play with a home game against Maria Carrillo. Sammy Long and the potent Tigers’ offense looks to start off league play how they ended the preseason, on fire. The Tigers’ offense is one of the best in the whole county, averaging over 40 points per game through their first four. The Pumas are 1-3 on the season, but of the three losses, two have been close games decided by one possession. They are also coming off a 20-point win against Santa Rosa, so this won’t be an easy game for the Tigers. This will either be a tune-up week for the Tigers before they play the Cougars or a grinder. We will find out on Friday.
Analy Volleyball: The girls are amid a very challenging stretch between tough league opponents and tough tournament games. Of the two local teams, the Tigers, are in the more difficult side of the North Bay League. Having teams like Windsor, Maria Carrillo and Cardinal Newman don’t make life easy on anyone. On top of that the girls are coming off a weekend tournament where they played teams from the Bay Area and North Bay, like Encinal from Alameda, Miramonte from Orinda, Amador Valley from Pleasanton, and Castro Valley. These tough games make the girls record of 8-12 look worse than it is. The girls have been challenging themselves all season long, which is what every coach wants because challenges only make you stronger physically and mentally.
Credo Boys Soccer: The story of the season for the Gryphon has been about health. The boys haven’t really been healthy all season and are trying to stay afloat while they wait to become full strength. Coach Baron Coenen has admitted to experimenting with the lineups to try and find ways to fill in for injuries. This has led to players being in unnatural positions but will make the Gryphon a better team once everyone gets back since playing a position that isn’t natural for you will only make you a better soccer player. After beating Technology 4-1, the boys fell to second place Sonoma Academy 5-2. Next up is league leading Roseland Prep on Wednesday, then Calistoga on Friday. Wednesday’s home game will start at 4:30 p.m.
Credo Girls Soccer: Despite a much younger team, Coach Israel Nadav’s team continues to roll as they are 6-0-2 on the season and 2-0-2 in league play. After defeating cross town rival Technology 11-0, the girls had back-to-back ties with Upper Lake and Mendocino, then blasted Roseland Collegiate Prep 14-0. Next up is a date with Tomales High School on Wednesday. The girls will look to stay undefeated on the season and make another run at an NCS and CIF Championship.
Credo Girls Volleyball: The girls are looking to regain momentum and get back in the winner’s column after losing three straight games. With losses to Roseland Prep, Upper Lake and Sonoma Academy, the Gryphon find themselves fourth in league and looking up at the three teams they’ve lost to recently. With Calistoga, Tomales and Technology coming up there are three winnable games to get the Gryphon back in the mix for a good league finish. Tuesday against Calistoga is an away game which starts at 6 p.m., then an away game at Tomales also starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Gryphon won’t return home until next Tuesday when they play Technology High School.
Technology Boys Soccer: Like every season, it’s a grind for Fatima Worden and her boys. After losing 11 seniors from last year’s team, Worden is still building this year’s program to be competitive in league. The boys are 3-9 on the season and 0-4 in league, so the process will be long. The goal for this season is continuing to get better each day, each practice, each game and build towards the next couple of years. The boys only have one game this week, which is an away game against Calistoga. Then next week the boys play Sonoma Academy and Roseland Prep, looking to get themselves back on track and winning games.
Technology Girls Soccer: Though they are only 4-7 on the season, the Titans are having a really good year, currently sitting 3-1 in league play. The only loss is obviously at the feet of the Credo Gryphon. After that loss, the girls went on to win three straight games: beating Anderson Valley 5-0, Lower Lake 1-0, and Calistoga 3-1. Though they lost 6-2 to Upper Lake, the girls still have good momentum moving into their two-game week slate. Wednesday’s away game against Mendocino and Friday’s home game against Roseland Collegiate Prep will be two more chances for wins.
Technology Volleyball: Though the girls sit 0-6 on the season, the team has been improving by leaps and bounds. The girls are competitive in each set, enjoying the game and getting better as they go. The Titans are a young team with only two juniors, so this season was always going to be a learning experience for the girls. This year will do wonders towards getting the girls ready for the next couple years once they mature and play together more. Years like these might not be fun on coaches, but as long as Coach Brassfield is seeing improvements in the girls’ games, she will know the team is getting better. Tuesday’s game against Victory Christian Academy gives the Titans a chance to pick up their first win on the season. It’s a home game that starts at 6 p.m. Then the girls have another home game against Sonoma Academy which starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
