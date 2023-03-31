Motor sports America racing series will start the weekend of March 31 through April 2. The Fanatic GT World challenge America race cars will headline the weekend with best GT car series in North America. Cars from manufacturers such as Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes AMG, and Porsche will qualify and race for 90 minutes with a mandatory driver in charge on both Saturday and Sunday.
Besides the GT World Challenge America races there will be support races for Toyota GR Cup, GT America, TC America, and Pirelli GT4 America cars.
The SRO organization has an open paddock for spectators so getting close to the cars and drivers is possible.
