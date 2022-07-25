Sonoma Raceway played host to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals over the weekend and as expected it was a fast and loud three days in the valley. A large crowd was there to watch the fastest race cars in the world compete on the drag strip.
In the 4 Professional classes that competed this weekend all four winners had never won at Sonoma Raceway previously and one-Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle-had never won a National event before. Of the 4 winners two of the classes were won by women.
The other winners were Erica Enders in Pro Stock Car, Bob Tasca III in Fuel Funny Car, and Brittany Force in Top Fuel Dragster. Brittany Force also took over the seasons points lead in the class with her win Sunday.
The winners got their trophies and a glass of wine to celebrate the Sonoma Valleys wine growing heritage.
