Sonoma Raceway kicked off its 34th season

The 34th season of Wednesday Night Drags started on March 2. With 23 evenings of Drag Racing and Drifting between now and November 9th anyone with a valid driver's license can take their car or motorcycle down the quarter mile drag strip at the raceway. For a fee of $35 to race and a technical inspection of the vehicle drivers and riders can see what their car will do in the quarter mile.
Drifting is conducted on a portion of the road course and on a fenced off area of the paddock behind the main grandstand. Pre-registration for drifting is recommended since there is a limit on how many cars can take part. Drifting at Sonoma Raceway provides an alternative to sideshow type activity on the street and is safer for the spectators and drivers and is legal.
Spectators are welcome, for $15 you can enjoy both types of racing and parking is free.
