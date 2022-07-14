July 22 to 24 will bring the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals to Sonoma Raceway for the 34th year. All four of the professional categories-Top Fuel, Top Fuel Funny Car, Pro Stock Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle-will compete this weekend. Qualifying for the finals on Sunday will have one run Friday night and then 2 runs on Saturday. Friday night qualifying in the fuel categories is always spectacular with the header flames from the exhaust pipes and the quick times set by the cars with good weather and track conditions.
Additionally, Sportsmen and Women racers from around the country will be there for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Autograph sessions throughout the weekend and the ability for the spectators to roam the pit area and get up close to the cars, drivers and mechanics.
