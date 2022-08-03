This weekend August 6 and 7 will bring to the Sonoma Valley the 35th annual Nor Cal Shelby American Automobile Club for a weekend of racing and showing off their beautiful cars.
As a fundraiser for Speedway Children's Charities (SCC), which is the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, the club members will be giving rides in their cars for a donation to SCC. Reservations are requested to be made in advance and there are a limited amount of rides available.
Spectators are admitted free for the weekend and in addition to the racing there will be a car show on Sunday and more.
These pictures are just a sampling of the types of cars that will attend this weekend.
