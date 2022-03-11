She is safe

It was a chilly Friday night; Mar. 4 in Rohnert Park as the Credo Gryphon softball team hosted the Healdsburg Greyhounds at Sunrise Park. Despite the wind, these teams made some great plays. Credo sophomore Genavieve Morgan (#22, 2nd base) made it safely to second just barely beating the toss by freshman Hannah Sellards (#14, SS). Credo won the night 11-1.
