Several RP softball teams finish at top of local tournament

The annual Rohnert Park Rebel Classic softball tournament returned full force in 2022 and saw several Rebels’ teams place near or at the top of their respective brackets on July 17 in Rohnert Park.
The tournament began at 3 p.m. Friday, July 15 and was held at Magnolia Park, Sunrise Park, and Rancho Cotate High School. Thirty-eight teams competed over the three-day tournament in age groups 8U, 10U and 12U. Teams were from throughout the Bay Area, such as Novato, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Napa, Burlingame, Alameda and more; not to mention the Rohnert Park Rebels had six teams competing in the event.
“I would say that’s the most teams we’ve had probably in at least the last five or six years,” said Jason Turner, a Rebels coach and tournament director. “We couldn’t have more last year because of COVID, and then we were redoing Sunrise Park’s field space. We could probably host 50 or 60 teams, but field space becomes a challenge.”
Games ran roughly from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Each team was guaranteed at least four games, and Sunday featured a single-elimination tournament with seeding based on Friday and Saturday games.
Of the Rohnert Rebels teams to compete, the two to win their bracket were a 12U team coached by Christy Martinez, who has been coaching for about seven years, and an 8U team coached by DJ Guinn.
Martinez’s Rebels defeated Petaluma’s Steal Breeze 12-2 in the finals of the 12U Silver five-team single-elimination bracket Sunday night in Rohnert Park. And Guinn’s Rebels won a 1-0 nail-biter in extra innings of the 8U Gold six-team single-elimination championship over the San Carlos Force Sunday at Magnolia Park.
Martinez’s 10U team won their bracket at last year’s tournament.
Also, at the tournament, an 8U Rebels team made it to the championship game of the 8U Silver six-team single-elimination bracket but ultimately lost 10-5 to the Burlingame Flames.
In the 10U C six-team single-elimination bracket, another Rebels team made it to the finals but lost 9-2 to the Petaluma Steal Breeze.
After being forced to cancel the tournament in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rohnert Park residents were glad to see the tournament return to normalcy after it resumed in 2021 with heavy COVID-19 restrictions and less teams.
“It was just kind of a return of more of a sense of normalcy. We had to cancel two years ago because of COVID, and even last year, it was a little bit smaller than normal. And we still had to have some COVID restrictions in place, so this year kind of felt like the first normal tournament in three or four years with the kids being able to have fun and enjoy playing and cheering and hanging out with each other like they did in the past,” Turner said.
The Rebels are part of the Rohnert Park Girls Softball Association, which Turner said has been around since around 1987, and serves as the league’s summer to fall travel program. Turner said many of the current Rebels coaches started as kids playing for the Rebels dating back to the 1990s.
The next stop for many of the Rebels teams will be a tournament this weekend in Sonoma or off to a tournament in Reno for the last week of July.
