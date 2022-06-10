Rugby Club with Rohnert Park roots wins state title

Over 150 people gathered at For Pete’s Sake Field in Santa Rosa on May 28, including Rohnert Park residents, to celebrate a championship win for a Sonoma County rugby club with a significant link to “The Friendly City.”
The Redwood Empire Rugby Club of Sonoma County won the California Championship Cup for the first time, defeating the Southern California representative 24-21 on April 30 in San Luis Obispo.
Despite only having 16 of its 40 players make the trip to the California rugby tournament, the Redwood Empire club still was able to seal the Division III title, according to Afa Wongking, the founder, president, and coach of the Redwood Empire Rugby Club of Sonoma County.
“A lot of people this season were working. We tried to practice every day, and a lot of people were not coming to practice. We were lucky to survive,” Wongking said.
The coach said the team had to deal with a limited roster as many members were not available for matches or could not afford to travel throughout the season.
Even with the low turnout, the club went 6-2 in the regular season. The season started in December and culminated with the California Championship Cup win in April.
Wongking was the Rohnert Park Barbarians Rugby coach from 1997 to 2007. The Barbarians were the Rugby squad for Rancho Cotate High School but are no longer in existence. Wongking said he started the Redwood Empire club, which is for players 18 to 19, in 2009 after his former high school team members told him they wanted to continue playing Rugby after high school.
“There are so many kids, so many people in Sonoma County who wanted to play rugby, but there are not enough clubs. There’s only the Santa Rosa Rugby Club,” said Wongking, who played for Santa Rosa in 1980. “I decided to start a new club because a lot of kids try to play football, they don’t make the football team and they just stay home. That’s why I started a new club to let people come out and learn how to play rugby.”
The Redwood Empire Club has drawn players from all over Sonoma County and even farther like Napa and San Francisco.
Although the Rohnert Park Barbarians team — which was supported and also coached in 2006 by former Rohnert Park city council member Jake Mackenzie — is no longer active, Wongking considers the Redwood Empire club to be an offshoot of the Barbarians and welcomed any and all Rohnert Park residents to the celebration on May 28 in Santa Rosa.
Redwood Empire went 6-2 in Division III, which includes clubs like San Francisco, Sierra Foothills, Vallejo, Chico, Humboldt, and 12 more teams.
