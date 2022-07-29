Rohnert Park Little League impressive in defeat

We’ve all heard the saying, “You play to win the game.” This can apply to just about everything in life. Whatever activity we’re doing, we come in with the mindset to do the best that we can and win. This is what the Rohnert Park Little League did Wednesday against eventual champion Hometown Hawaii in the Annual Under 10 Regional Tournament. Though the boys lost 11-3, they impressed the coaches and everyone in attendance with resiliency, toughness, and flair.
Hometown Hawaii entered Wednesday’s game with a 2-0 record and outscored opponents 31-0 in those two games. Hawaii was certainly the favorite entering the regional tournament, as they are every year. Because of this the boys knew it would be a tough game. Despite some frustrating calls in the first inning that allowed Hawaii to build a big lead, the boys never stopped fighting, which is why Manager Jason Chickering was so proud of them.
“The guys did great,” Chickering said. “They went out, performed, did what we asked them to do. I feel like we got some calls that didn’t go our way, but that’s baseball.”
Chickering noted that he felt like the opening pitcher for Rohnert Park wasn’t getting calls in the first inning he should have. Chickering said this led to Hawaii having a big first inning since the strike zone was much bigger for them based upon how the umpire was calling the game.
“Overall, the kids pitched great,” Chickering said. “I thought our first pitcher got squeezed, which led to a lot of extra runs for Hawaii which kind of took us out of it, but I felt like our pitchers did awesome today.”
As for the hitting, Chickering thought some of the kids were a bit nervous since they were playing Hawaii. Hawaii’s reputation is known not only throughout the region but the whole Little League sphere. Hawaii has won the Little League World Series three times, 2005, 2008 and 2018, as well as making it 14 times. When you’re playing a team that good, it’s hard for 10-year-olds not to get a little intimidated.
“We could be a little more confident in the box,” Chickering said. “I think some of the kids might have been a little nervous cause we were playing Hawaii, but I feel like for the most part we had some kids put the bat on the ball.”
Despite the nerves, Rohnert Park was the only team to score on Hawaii the whole tournament up until the championship game when Central California scored 6 and lost by one run. This puts into perspective how well the boys played overall.
Obviously, the highlight of the night came in the fourth inning, when the right fielder for Rohnert Park made a catch that could have easily been a part of the SportsCenter top 10 plays. There was a fly ball that wasn’t just in front of him but also slightly to his right. He laid out and made the catch and earned a standing ovation from both fanbases. This catch got Rohnert Park out of a jam and had the crowd on its feet. “That kid is capable of doing that every play, so I’m glad to see him stepping up and doing that awesome play,” Chickering said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the play of the tournament so far.”
Rohnert Park was using this tournament as well as State to grow as a team. Sometimes teams have the luxury of playing with each other for multiple years, but this is the first time these boys have played together, so the hope for Coach Chickering and his staff is that the kids will continue playing together and grow.
“This is a new team together,” Chickering said. “It’s not established, this is their first year together. I think we’ve had some growing pains, but through State and the year we’re starting to get together and starting to play baseball how we should be. These kids can hang with just about anybody I feel.”
