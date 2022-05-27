Reid Olson West County HS Athlete of the Month, May

Reid was an integral part of the Boys’ Volleyball team’s success this season helping to lead them to a 3rd place finish in a very tough league and a bid into the North Coast Section playoffs. Reid plans on attending SRJC next year and then transferring to a D1 university to play volleyball. Outside of school he likes to play volleyball, cook, and work at Screamin’ Mimi’s.
