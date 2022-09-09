Rancho Volleyball victorious in home opener

It’s been a long time since the Rancho girls’ volleyball team had a crowd like they did on Thursday night. Much of this had to do with Covid and the strict restrictions in place. Back in 2019 Cougar home games were raucous, with the student section fired up after every point while parents and players packed in like sardines to watch the girls during their historical 2019 season. The last three years, supporters have either not been allowed or only allowed in a limited capacity. If not for the support from the fans on Thursday night, the outcome could have been different.
“I loved the crowd, they were amazing,” Head Coach Jeff Bradshaw said. “I loved the fans’ support; we always encourage the fans to come out. Volleyball isn’t football, but it’s always nice when we get a good crowd.”
Senior Captain Taylor Melland gave huge props to the fans and how loud they were saying without them the girls may have lost.
“I feel like we were low on energy, and the student section helped us a lot tonight.”
Though the Cougars won in straight sets 25-19, 25-21 and 26-24, all of them were hard fought and both Bradshaw and Melland felt like the Cougars didn’t play their best.
Sometimes it’s the most difficult to play your best in front of the home crowd, especially home openers. There’s more pressure on the home team to win in front of the home crowd, often you take for granted being at home and that just being in front of your home fans will be enough. Despite not playing well the Cougars were still able to come out on top, which is something Coach Bradshaw said was good for the girls’ future development.
“We knew this was our home opener, so we wanted to impress, and credit to Casa for putting up a good fight,” Bradshaw said. “I felt like we were more reactive instead of proactive. This was the worst match we’ve played so far regarding communication, chemistry, and execution. All of this is a learning experience for the girls.”
Bradshaw noted that the girls trying to put on a show in their home opener may have had something to do with the team coming out a little flat.
Melland agreed with her coach’s assessment. She noted the Cougars were low on energy and there were a few things the team needed to clean up moving forward.
“We played super hard, which I’m really proud of my team for doing, but we lacked in a few things which we will work on,” Melland said. “I feel like we lacked in communication and were low on energy, which we will be more prepared for next time. All in all, it was a good fight.”
Melland was certainly the MVP for the Cougars Thursday night, finishing the game with 14 kills and really taking over stretches of the second and third set.
The Cougars were done 7-2 to start the second set, then Melland went on a personal 4-point run to get the Cougars back in the game. This included a big-time spike and winning multiple points on her serve. Coach Bradshaw talked about how important the captains are going to be for the team this year, and Melland’s performance on Thursday was worthy of praise.
“We have seven seniors and juniors, so I rely on our leadership,” Bradshaw said. “We are an experienced team with the class level, but not a lot of experience volleyball level. So, we rely on the girls to kind of pick themselves up.”
It’s clear watching Bradshaw’s interaction with the girls during timeouts and warmups, he usually sits back and lets them figure out what they are doing on their own. This is a sign of an experienced group who do have a lot of chemistry. Having chemistry is the most important thing in volleyball since you are working together every point to score.
The Cougars had a tournament on Saturday against some of the top teams in the area, including Cardinal Newman, Albany, Oak Ridge, and Half Moon Bay, among others. They went 2-3 in this tournament, which isn’t a bad result for the girls at all considering they are still getting better and looking ahead towards league play.
“The goal of the tournament is to continue to get better, collectively and individually,” explained Bradshaw. “There’s some really good teams and we know we are going to struggle at times, which means we have to be resilient and finish strong.”
“We’re really excited,” Melland said. “We’re playing some really good teams, it’s super exciting.”
As for how the team is coming along from a player’s perspective, Melland couldn’t stop gushing about her teammates.
“The team is coming along amazingly,” Melland said. “This is the best team I’ve been on in my whole varsity career. Just the togetherness, chemistry, it’s all there, we just must keep getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.