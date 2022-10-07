Rancho Volleyball getting back on track

This season hasn’t been easy for the Rancho Cotate Cougars. A team who came in with a lot of talent needing experience started the season off well, winning four of their first five; then the girls ran into trouble losing seven of the next 8 eight including an extremely disappointing performance against Analy High School. The three-set loss against Analy seemed to have served as the turning point for the Cougars as they have now won seven out of eight, including beating some top teams from the Bay Area and East Bay.
“In the game against Analy we inflicted a lot of wounds on ourselves,” Head Coach Jeff Bradshaw said. “Of the 75 points they scored we had 52 errors, so that’s never a formula for success. So, we focused on what we can do mentally, how can we be more resilient, how to get the focus back to try not to make as many errors.”
The Cougars’ game plan after the Analy game was make it simple. That sounds cliché, but it’s true. The girls’ focus was on just putting the ball in play and giving the other team free points. This strategy worked, as the Cougars balled out at the recent tournament beating Bishop O’Dowd and playing really well against Balboa even though they lost.
“The girls played really well, we went 3-1,” Bradshaw said. “We beat Bishop O’Dowd, who’s a top 10-15 team in the North Coast Section; we beat Washington, who’s a good team and played well against Balboa, so we really stepped it up. It helped us to realize that if we minimize our mistakes and keep the ball in play, we will have a great chance to win.”
Volleyball is like tennis in that the team or player who limits mistakes will usually end up winning. Most tennis matches come down to unforced errors just like volleyball does. The Cougars being able to focus on keeping the ball in play, executing their three shots, and forcing the other team into errors has propelled them to a 12-9 record and first place in league after the three-set victory against Piner.
Though the season hasn’t been smooth, Bradshaw is happy with the progress the girls have made. Bradshaw came into the season with high expectations and knows the girls are nowhere near where they could be, but they are developing the way he hoped they would.
“This is a really good group of girls,” Bradshaw said. “This group, as far as chemistry wise, is probably the best chemistry we’ve had as a team. My expectations based on how we started the year is very high because their potential is unlimited, but we are still building to where our performance meets potential.”
An example of this is the team meeting the girls held after the Analy loss. They got together and talked about what needed to be done to turn the season around. This retrospection seemed to help, as the strong chemistry has propelled the girls towards North Bay League supremacy.
“After that game the girls had a team meeting, to talk about what we need to do as a team,” Bradshaw said. “I also did as a coach, I asked them what I need to do to be introspective and a better coach. What is it that I can do better to help us reach our goals.”
Veteran teams with great chemistry can come together, look each other in the eyes and figure out what needs to be done. Since the volleyball program has developed into one of the best in the NBL, it wasn’t a matter of if they would get it together, it was a matter of when. How far they’ve come will be put to the test Tuesday when they face 4-1 Ukiah in a battle for first place.
