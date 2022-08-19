Looking simply at the Rancho Cotate Cougars' record last season, one would think the team had an incredible season. The Cougars finished the season 10-2 overall, beat rival Cardinal Newman, beat the high-powered Windsor Jaguars, and made a splash in Division 2 with a 37-0 shutout against Granada. All that looks great, but the one blemish on the Cougars’ resume from last season that they want to correct was the 35-7 loss to Foothill High School. This loss had a noticeable impact on all the boys, and it was clear from their postgame comments and their emotion, that game will be the fire that fuels this team.
Since Gehrig Hotaling took over this program from Ed Conroy, the Cougars have made a steady rise the football hierarchy. The program was good, bordering on great under Conroy; but under Hotaling the program is great and has a chance to be legendary. Those who follow the team probably could not have pictured the Cougars moving up to Division 2 and winning playoff games. Playing in Division 2 means they are playing teams that are bigger, faster, and stronger on paper. A jump-up in competition will challenge the Cougars to be better in every aspect.
Starting August 26th, the Cougars will have the opportunity to show just how far they’ve come from last year.
The Cougars are returning several key players from last season, including Cal-bound Sailasa Vadrawale, quarterback Liam Keaney, Ananias Walker and many more. Most of these young men are entering into their second or third year in the program, so this team will be riddled with experience. Here are some things to watch for this coming football season.
Preseason schedule: The Cougars once again have a stacked preseason slate with five non- conference games before league play starts. Of these five games, there’s a couple that really stand out as must see.
First off is the season opener against Las Lomas. The last two times these teams have matched up they’ve been instant classics. The Cougars beat the Knights 3-0 in a rain-soaked heavyweight battle back for the NCS Division 3 championship. Then last year, the teams exchanged haymakers in a back and forth contest the Cougars won, 38-35. This year’s game should be no different. The Knights have a few college prospects on their roster, headlined by three-star recruit Emmanuel Karnley. Karnley and Vadrawale are ranked very close to each other on recruiting sites and the colleges recruiting them. According to 247Sports, Karnley is ranked 658th nationally for the class of 2023 and the 62nd cornerback, while Vadrawale is ranked 890th nationally and the 84th best cornerback. It’s very clear these two will be matched up in a mano-a-mano battle throughout the whole game, as they both double as receivers.
The next game that will be very intriguing is against Sacramento High School. Sacramento High School went 9-3 last season in a very competitive league. This game will feature junior sensation, Lamar Radcliffe. Radcliffe is a 6’2”, 225-pound physical beast at running back with quickness, size, and physicality. Radcliffe is already being heavily recruited by Lincoln Riley and USC. The Cougars have had success stopping big time running backs in the past, so this will be another great challenge.
Next up is the yearly date with Vanden High School. Vanden are the reigning Division 3-AA CIF Champions after beating Aquinas 14-13. Vanden will bring a high-powered offense led by senior quarterback Tre Dimes and a plethora of skill position players to the field.
The other two games on the Cougars’ non-conference schedule include Redwood High School from Larkspur and Pleasant Valley High School from Chico.
Regular season schedule: Every game is important for the Cougars, but none will be more important than the yearly date with Cardinal Newman High School. The Cardinals and Cougars are bitter rivals, so bitter that some Cougar parents don’t like to even bring up the name. The Cougars won last year’s matchup 19-17, but don’t think the Cardinals won’t come back with revenge on their mind.
Two-way standout Santino Acevedo leads the Cardinals and their array of big physical skill position players.
The final game to keep an eye on is the Windsor Jaguars. These teams just seem to deliver classics every time they match up. The 2019 season consisted of two magical games, and last year’s game was a game the Cougars won by just one point, 28-27. Though Paul Cronin is no longer at Windsor and Interim Head Coach DJ Sexton is the new man in charge, the Jaguars are returning much of the same team as last year, including wide receivers Hayden Anderson and Gunnar Erickson.
Players to watch: The obvious one is Vadrawale. He’s a once in a generation talent, that every program dreams of having. He can do it all on offense and defense. The Cougars played him at wildcat quarterback, wide receiver and running back last year, plus he’s played safety and corner. Now officially done with college visits, he can focus on the season at hand. Vadrawale being the key cog to a Cougars’ team that makes a huge run in the NCS playoffs would cement his legacy as perhaps the best player in the program’s history.
Another player to watch is quarterback Liam Keaney. Keaney was a miracle worker last season in his first full season as a starter. He showed the ability to run and pass like every quarterback needs to do these days. Keaney was one of the top quarterbacks in the North Bay last year as a raw junior. He had a total of 28 touchdowns and over 2700 total yards, while going 10-2. It wouldn’t be out of the question for Keaney to explode and be the biggest reason for the Cougars’ success. His ability is off the charts and quarterbacks always do better the second year in an offense.
Perhaps the most intriguing player on the whole Cougars roster is junior Ananias Walker. Walker is entering his third season in the program and started to come into his own as a sophomore with over 428 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns. It felt like last year, Walker was on the cusp of just exploding and being the 1B to Vadrawale’s 1A. Walker will be the player to keep the biggest eye on because it feels like he’s going to have a breakout season and have college scouts flocking to see him, just like they did with Vadrawale.
Tyler Nixon is the returning leader of the defense. Looking to build off his incredible do it all season which consisted of tackles, fumble recoveries, touchdowns and interceptions, Nixon is looking to lead an experienced defense looking to stamp their authority on the season.
The Cougars are filled with players to watch, so just because these four were named doesn’t mean there aren’t other guys to pay attention too.
Players like defensive lineman Malik Cleveland, defensive back and wildcat quarterback Jacob Pruitt, running back and safety Tupotu Hale, senior wide receiver Dylan Gagnon, running back Camden Morrow and defensive linemen Ryan Borno and Gabriel Roncancio were all contributors on last year’s team who figure to be key to the team’s continued success.
As a team looking to build off last year’s success and show they belong in Division 2, the Cougars will need all of these players and others to step up in order to continue their success. Football season is an exciting time for everyone in Sonoma County and especially Rohnert Park. In just 10 days from now we will find out what the theme of the football season might be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.