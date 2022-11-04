This week’s athlete is Jacob Pruitt who is a part of the Varsity Football team. His positions are Quarterback and Outside Linebacker and has led his team to victory against Cardinal Newman (27-0). The next game for Jacob Pruitt is this Friday, November 4 at home vs. Santa Rosa High School, at 7 p.m.
Popular News
Articles
- Cougars take care of football business
- Meet Army veteran Tanya Potter
- Rancho Cotate Athlete of the week Jacob Pruitt
- Groups sue City of Sebastopol for ordinance aimed at displacing residents living in vehicles
- Ron Nelson named Sebastopol Police Chief
- Tech High has Rube Goldberg night
- Past and present music of Cotati
- Sebastopol Council discuss funding the Horizon Shine RV Parking
- Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center
- Labath Landing opens for new residents
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.