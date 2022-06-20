Three classes of cars raced at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night. Hobby Stocks, 600 Micro Sprints and 360 Winged Sprint Cars racing in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour took to the 3/8 mile dirt track at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.
Nest week the Petaluma Weekly racing series will take place on Sunday night in conjunction with the Sonoma/Marin Fair.
The next opportunity to see the Winged Sprint Cars on track in Petaluma is on July 3rd.
