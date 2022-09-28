Petaluma Speedway held the 11th Annual Adobe Cup Sprint Car Challenge Tour and McCoy Super Stock Open race Saturday night September 24.
Tim Kaeding of San Jose in #42X won the Dash for the Winged Sprint Cars.
In the Winged Sprint Car A Feature the #46JR car of Joel Myers Jr. from Santa Rosa won with the 2X Justin Sanders of Aromas taking second and #35 Sean Becker from Roseville taking third place.
The Super Stock race saw #11H Mike Learn of Petaluma finish first with #71 Ray Trimble of Auburn in second and #60 Shawn McCoy of Petaluma finish third.
There are only 2 more Saturday night races at Petaluma Speedway this year with October 8 the last scheduled race of the season.
