Petaluma Speedway held their weekly racing series races on Saturday late afternoon and evening. The classes that were on the track during the event were Wingless Sprint cars, Super Stock, IMCA Dirt Modified, and Mini Stock.
Saturday night August 20th will feature the 11th Soares Classic for Wingless Sprint cars along with Dwarf cars and Hobby Stocks.
September 16th and 17th will bring the Malicious Monster Trucks to the track in Petaluma. For more information on upcoming races go to petaluma-speedway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.